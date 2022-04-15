Who’s Your Favorite? | Viking Hot Takes

Flip and Eric are back for Viking Hot Takes with a series of questions to get you thinking about your Minnesota Vikings. The first couple rounds of NFL Free Agency appear to be done. The team is preparing for the NFL Draft, but are there any more free agents on the Vikings’ radar? How will Kwesi Adofo-Mensah manipulate the draft and fare in trades with other teams? Can his analytic approach yield first-year starters or more long-term benefits? …Or fail completely? What’s your hot take?

Tonight, Flip will battle Eric for the 32nd episode of Viking Hot Takes on the Climbing The Pocket channel on Thursday night. Following the usual format of the show, we put the usual 20 minutes on the clock and asked each other three questions:

Flip asks:

1. Trade up, stay at 12, or trade down?

2. How many Year 1 starters should MIN expect from this draft?

3. Who is your favorite 2022 draft prospect?

Eric asks:

1. Who will be the starting right guard in Week 1?

2. Which remaining free agent would be the best fit for the Vikings?

3. Which draft format is better: the current Thursday through Saturday or the old Saturday/Sunday?

Fan with us!!! Talk with Flip Mazzi @Flipmazzi, Eric Thompson @eric_j_thompson, and producer Dave @Luft_Krigare as part of a @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production. Also, with our newest partner at CTP, Lake Monster Brewing @LakeMonsterBrew as we venture beneath the surface in search of something unknown and extraordinary, both in their wonderful selections and our coverage of your favorite team.