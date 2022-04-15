Harrison Phillips already doing good things in Minnesota

Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips may have just signed with the Minnesota Vikings a few weeks ago, but he’s already gotten into the swing of doing good things in his new home.

Yesterday, Phillips made a trip to Children’s Minnesota Hospital to spend some time hanging out with and reading to the children there.

Appreciate all my new friends over at @childrensmn for helping me get my feet wet here in the twin cities! I didn't get a Bingo, but I got to read Victor the Vikings book a few times!

#SKOL pic.twitter.com/Mtp5QOgVqw — Harrison Phillips (@horribleharry99) April 14, 2022

Phillips was very well known for his charitable works as a member of the Buffalo Bills, as he created a camp called Harrison’s Helpers, which helps to serve mentally challenged and at-risk youth. If you want to learn more about that or Phillips’ other charitable works, you can check out his website here.

The Vikings have a long tradition of these sorts of works in the Twin Cities area, and we’ve seen these sorts of things in the past from former Vikings Chad Greenway and Kyle Rudolph. It appears that Harrison Phillips is taking up the torch from those two and continuing to do good things for the children of Minnesota.

Nice job, Harrison. I’m sure we’re going to continue to see more of this from you during what we hope is a lengthy stay in purple and gold.