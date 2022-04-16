Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Weekend Open Thread April 16-17, 2022

Vikings News

Harrison Phillips is visiting children in the hospital already.

ESPN has the NFCN breakdown of offseason moves, team concerns, draft analysis and how each team wins the division.

Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Minnesota’s first round pick “Screams Corner”.

News from Around the League

Leslie Frazier thinks NFL Owners need a Change of Heart to improve hiring practices.

The Titans, who just moved into a new stadium in 1999, are building a new domed stadium in Nashville.

The Colts signed Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gillmore to a 2-Year deal.

It came out Thursday, but Sammy Watkins signed a one-year deal with the Pack.

