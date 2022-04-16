Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Weekend Open Thread April 16-17, 2022

Vikings News
Harrison Phillips is visiting children in the hospital already.
ESPN has the NFCN breakdown of offseason moves, team concerns, draft analysis and how each team wins the division.
Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Minnesota’s first round pick “Screams Corner”.
News from Around the League
Leslie Frazier thinks NFL Owners need a Change of Heart to improve hiring practices.
The Titans, who just moved into a new stadium in 1999, are building a new domed stadium in Nashville.
The Colts signed Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gillmore to a 2-Year deal.
It came out Thursday, but Sammy Watkins signed a one-year deal with the Pack.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
