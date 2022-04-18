2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v6.0

My apologies for not having this up on Sunday like I usually do. Between Easter festivities with the family and not feeling completely up to snuff, things slid to today instead. I will say that this is the penultimate version of this year’s Mock Draft Database, and the final version of it will come out on Draft Day as it usually does.

With that, we are up to 90 mocks in our Database, and this version sees quite a few new names as things shift and change across the draft landscape. We’re now up to 20 different players that have been mocked to the Minnesota Vikings in our Database for this year overall, and 17 of those 20 players appear in this week’s update.

Here are the mocks that make up this week’s version of the Database. As always, if you see a draft listed in italics, that means the Vikings were involved in a trade somewhere in that person’s mock. And, as always, the vast majority of these mocks come from the NFL Mock Draft Database website.

As you probably figured, the defensive backs continue to crush every other position group in our Database, garnering 70 of this week’s 90 selections overall. Derek Stingley Jr. continues to annihilate the field, as he’s got 43 of our 90 selections this week. Yes, he has nearly half of the selections from mock drafters around the internet all to himself. Trent McDuffie continues to hold second place among the defensive backs with 14 selections, but it’s the name that’s in third place among the defensive backs this week that might be the most intriguing.

That would be Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, who had not appeared in our Database at all prior to this week and now has six selections. The prevailing wisdom seems to be that Hamilton is “sliding” because of poor workouts and could, potentially, be available for the Vikings at #12. I’m not sure this is going to happen. . .honestly, Hamilton is probably a top 5 player in this draft class. . .but if it does I certainly hope the Vikings have enough sense to snag him.

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner has nearly disappeared from the Database, as he’s only picked up three selections this week. Andrew Booth Jr. hangs on to two selections, while two other new additions to this week’s Database each picked up one selection. Those are McDuffie’s teammate at Washington, Kyler Gordon, and Georgia safety Lewis Cine. There are drafts that have the Vikings getting Gordon and Cine in the second round, as you can see from the chart, so their stock is fluctuating a bit more than some of our other prospects.

The interior defensive line holds on to second place this week with eight selections, and once again they all belong to Jordan Davis out of Georgia. I briefly touched on the idea of the Vikings taking Davis at #12 last week, so I won’t rehash it.

Edge rushers bring in seven of our selections this week, but they’re pretty evenly spread out. Jermaine Johnson and Travon Walker each picked up two selections this week, and George Karlaftis remains in our Database with one selection. There are two newcomers at the edge position in this week’s Database as well. They come in the form of Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux. . .who for most of this pre-draft process has been considered a Top 5 pick. . .and Minnesota’s “Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah” Boye Mafe.

Offensive linemen now have just two selections in our Database, as they’re split between a couple of Iowa quys: Iowa center Tyler Lindenbaum and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning. Devin Lloyd continues to be the sole linebacker in our Database, hanging on to two selections this week. Last, but not least, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams has resurfaced in our Database, as he picked up one selection this week.

On to the graphics! First, the donut graph that shows just how much Derek Stingley is smoking everyone else in the field.

And now, the Jell-o salad graph in all its (predominantly) purple glory.

With both of these pictures, you may click to embiggen them for easier viewing.

That’s our Mock Draft Database for this week, ladies and gentlemen! Once again, the final Mock Draft Database for 2022 will be hitting your monitors and phone screens on Draft Day, so we’ll finally get an idea of how the entire process has played out this offseason.