My apologies for not having this up on Sunday like I usually do. Between Easter festivities with the family and not feeling completely up to snuff, things slid to today instead. I will say that this is the penultimate version of this year’s Mock Draft Database, and the final version of it will come out on Draft Day as it usually does.
With that, we are up to 90 mocks in our Database, and this version sees quite a few new names as things shift and change across the draft landscape. We’re now up to 20 different players that have been mocked to the Minnesota Vikings in our Database for this year overall, and 17 of those 20 players appear in this week’s update.
Here are the mocks that make up this week’s version of the Database. As always, if you see a draft listed in italics, that means the Vikings were involved in a trade somewhere in that person’s mock. And, as always, the vast majority of these mocks come from the NFL Mock Draft Database website.
2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v6.0
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (12)
|Round 2 (46)
|Round 3 (77)
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (12)
|Round 2 (46)
|Round 3 (77)
|Around the Block
|Hussam Patel
|18 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Big Blue View
|Nick Falato
|18 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Draft Countdown
|Shane Hallam
|18 Apr
|Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
|Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
|Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|DraftWire
|Luke Easterling
|18 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Sharp Football Analysis
|Ryan McCrystal
|18 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|The Huddle
|David Dorey
|18 Apr
|George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
|The Huddle
|Harley Schultz
|18 Apr
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|The Sports Bank
|Paul Banks
|18 Apr
|Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|CBS Sports
|Jared Dubin
|17 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Establish the Run
|Evan Silva
|17 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Fantasy Law Guy
|Nick Guarisco
|17 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Fantasy Pros
|Matthew Freedman
|17 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
|Fantasy Pros
|Staff
|17 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Drake Jackson, Edge, Southern Cal
|Sports Illustrated
|Schuyler Callihan
|17 Apr
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|4 For 4
|John Daigle
|16 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|4 For 4
|Ryan Noonan
|16 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|CBS Sports
|Chris Trapasso
|16 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|CBS Sports
|Josh Edwards
|16 Apr
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|CBS Sports
|Kyle Stackpole
|16 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|CBS Sports
|Pete Prisco
|16 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|CBS Sports
|Ryan Wilson
|16 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|CBS Sports
|Tyler Sullivan
|16 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Gridiron Xtra
|James Pike
|16 Apr
|Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
|John Metchie, WR, Alabama
|Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|Mick Tidrow
|Mick Tidrow
|16 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|New York Post
|Steve Serby
|16 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Player Profiler
|Cody Carpentier
|16 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Pro Football Network
|Dalton Miller
|16 Apr
|Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
|Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut
|Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
|Behind the Steel Curtain
|Andrew Wilbar
|15 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma
|Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia
|Draft ID
|Harris Oates
|15 Apr
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|Fantasy Pros
|Mike Fanelli
|15 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma
|Pro Football Network
|James Fragoza
|15 Apr
|Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
|Sporting News
|Staff
|15 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Washington Post
|Mark Maske
|15 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Fantasy Pros
|Andrew Erickson
|14 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Mike Drafts
|Mike Natelli
|14 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
|Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
|National Fanatic
|James Fedewa
|14 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|NFL Trade Rumors
|Nate Bouda
|14 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
|NFL.com
|Adam Rank
|14 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Pro Football Network
|Cam Mellor
|14 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Stacking the Board
|Cam Marino
|14 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|The Huddle
|Ryan Dodson
|14 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|The Huddle Report
|Jeremy Bissett
|14 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|USA Today
|Nate Davis
|14 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Walter Football
|Walter Cherepinsky
|14 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
|Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia
|Audacy Sports
|Jasper Jones
|13 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Camden News
|Michael Hanich
|13 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Draft Utopia
|Chris Ransom
|13 Apr
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio
|Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma
|DraftTek
|Staff
|13 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
|Cole Strange, IOL, Tennessee-Chattanooga
|Fox Sports
|Jason McIntyre
|13 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|ListWire
|Tyler Calvaruso
|13 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Pro Football Network
|Joe Broback
|13 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut
|Athlon Sports
|Bryan Fischer
|12 Apr
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Behind the Steel Curtain
|Staff
|12 Apr
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Draftplex
|Jason Pruett
|12 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
|Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis
|NFL.com
|Lance Zierlein
|12 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Pro Football Focus
|Brad Spielberger
|12 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|The Game Haus
|Joe Ditullo
|12 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|The Huddle Report
|Brian Johannes
|12 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|TWSN
|Kyle Smith
|12 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Weekly Spiral
|Matthew Durgin
|12 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Draft Countdown
|Brian Bosarge
|11 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|David Bell, WR, Purdue
|Draft Dive
|Matthew Lewis
|11 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Draft ID
|Sawyer Hicks
|11 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|DraftKings
|Nick Simon
|11 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|NFL Draft Buzz
|Matt Bowden
|11 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|NFL.com
|Rhett Lewis
|11 Apr
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Pro Football Focus
|Ben Linsley
|11 Apr
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|South Florida Sun-Sentinel
|Omar Kelly
|11 Apr
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Sports Krunch
|David Kromelow
|11 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Tankathon
|Staff
|11 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
|Phildarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama
|The Huddle
|Cletis Cutts
|11 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Walter Football
|Charlie Campbell
|11 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State
|Damone Clark, LB, LSU
|Windy City Gridiron
|Jacob Infante
|11 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Pewter Report
|J.C. Allen
|10 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Sporting News
|Vinnie Iyer
|10 Apr
|Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
|Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
|The Draft Network
|Keith Sanchez
|10 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|USA Today
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|10 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|CBS Sports
|Jeff Kerr
|9 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Pro Football Network
|Ian Cummings
|9 Apr
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
|CBS Sports
|Tom Fornelli
|8 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Houston Chronicle
|Brooks Kubena
|8 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|NFL.com
|Chad Reuter
|8 Apr
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
|Nick Cross, S, Maryland
|Pro Football Focus
|Anthony Treash
|8 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia
|SB Nation
|James Dator
|8 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|The Huddle
|Cory Bonini
|8 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|TouchdownWire
|Mark Schofield
|8 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
|Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State
|Alpha Football
|Staff
|7 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Barstool Sports
|Matt Fitzgerald
|7 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
|College Football News
|Pete Fiutak
|7 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Fort Worth Star-Telegram
|Clarence Hill Jr.
|7 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
As you probably figured, the defensive backs continue to crush every other position group in our Database, garnering 70 of this week’s 90 selections overall. Derek Stingley Jr. continues to annihilate the field, as he’s got 43 of our 90 selections this week. Yes, he has nearly half of the selections from mock drafters around the internet all to himself. Trent McDuffie continues to hold second place among the defensive backs with 14 selections, but it’s the name that’s in third place among the defensive backs this week that might be the most intriguing.
That would be Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, who had not appeared in our Database at all prior to this week and now has six selections. The prevailing wisdom seems to be that Hamilton is “sliding” because of poor workouts and could, potentially, be available for the Vikings at #12. I’m not sure this is going to happen. . .honestly, Hamilton is probably a top 5 player in this draft class. . .but if it does I certainly hope the Vikings have enough sense to snag him.
Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner has nearly disappeared from the Database, as he’s only picked up three selections this week. Andrew Booth Jr. hangs on to two selections, while two other new additions to this week’s Database each picked up one selection. Those are McDuffie’s teammate at Washington, Kyler Gordon, and Georgia safety Lewis Cine. There are drafts that have the Vikings getting Gordon and Cine in the second round, as you can see from the chart, so their stock is fluctuating a bit more than some of our other prospects.
The interior defensive line holds on to second place this week with eight selections, and once again they all belong to Jordan Davis out of Georgia. I briefly touched on the idea of the Vikings taking Davis at #12 last week, so I won’t rehash it.
Edge rushers bring in seven of our selections this week, but they’re pretty evenly spread out. Jermaine Johnson and Travon Walker each picked up two selections this week, and George Karlaftis remains in our Database with one selection. There are two newcomers at the edge position in this week’s Database as well. They come in the form of Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux. . .who for most of this pre-draft process has been considered a Top 5 pick. . .and Minnesota’s “Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah” Boye Mafe.
Offensive linemen now have just two selections in our Database, as they’re split between a couple of Iowa quys: Iowa center Tyler Lindenbaum and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning. Devin Lloyd continues to be the sole linebacker in our Database, hanging on to two selections this week. Last, but not least, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams has resurfaced in our Database, as he picked up one selection this week.
On to the graphics! First, the donut graph that shows just how much Derek Stingley is smoking everyone else in the field.
And now, the Jell-o salad graph in all its (predominantly) purple glory.
With both of these pictures, you may click to embiggen them for easier viewing.
That’s our Mock Draft Database for this week, ladies and gentlemen! Once again, the final Mock Draft Database for 2022 will be hitting your monitors and phone screens on Draft Day, so we’ll finally get an idea of how the entire process has played out this offseason.
Loading comments...