 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v6.0

The second-to-last version has some surprises

By Christopher Gates
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

My apologies for not having this up on Sunday like I usually do. Between Easter festivities with the family and not feeling completely up to snuff, things slid to today instead. I will say that this is the penultimate version of this year’s Mock Draft Database, and the final version of it will come out on Draft Day as it usually does.

With that, we are up to 90 mocks in our Database, and this version sees quite a few new names as things shift and change across the draft landscape. We’re now up to 20 different players that have been mocked to the Minnesota Vikings in our Database for this year overall, and 17 of those 20 players appear in this week’s update.

Here are the mocks that make up this week’s version of the Database. As always, if you see a draft listed in italics, that means the Vikings were involved in a trade somewhere in that person’s mock. And, as always, the vast majority of these mocks come from the NFL Mock Draft Database website.

2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v6.0

Site Name Date Round 1 (12) Round 2 (46) Round 3 (77)
Site Name Date Round 1 (12) Round 2 (46) Round 3 (77)
Around the Block Hussam Patel 18 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Big Blue View Nick Falato 18 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Draft Countdown Shane Hallam 18 Apr Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
DraftWire Luke Easterling 18 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Sharp Football Analysis Ryan McCrystal 18 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The Huddle David Dorey 18 Apr George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
The Huddle Harley Schultz 18 Apr Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
The Sports Bank Paul Banks 18 Apr Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
CBS Sports Jared Dubin 17 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Establish the Run Evan Silva 17 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Fantasy Law Guy Nick Guarisco 17 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Fantasy Pros Matthew Freedman 17 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
Fantasy Pros Staff 17 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Drake Jackson, Edge, Southern Cal
Sports Illustrated Schuyler Callihan 17 Apr Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
4 For 4 John Daigle 16 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
4 For 4 Ryan Noonan 16 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
CBS Sports Chris Trapasso 16 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
CBS Sports Josh Edwards 16 Apr Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole 16 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
CBS Sports Pete Prisco 16 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson 16 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
CBS Sports Tyler Sullivan 16 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Gridiron Xtra James Pike 16 Apr Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington John Metchie, WR, Alabama Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
Mick Tidrow Mick Tidrow 16 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
New York Post Steve Serby 16 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Player Profiler Cody Carpentier 16 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Pro Football Network Dalton Miller 16 Apr Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
Behind the Steel Curtain Andrew Wilbar 15 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia
Draft ID Harris Oates 15 Apr Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Fantasy Pros Mike Fanelli 15 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma
Pro Football Network James Fragoza 15 Apr Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
Sporting News Staff 15 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Washington Post Mark Maske 15 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Fantasy Pros Andrew Erickson 14 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Mike Drafts Mike Natelli 14 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
National Fanatic James Fedewa 14 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
NFL Trade Rumors Nate Bouda 14 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
NFL.com Adam Rank 14 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Pro Football Network Cam Mellor 14 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Stacking the Board Cam Marino 14 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
The Huddle Ryan Dodson 14 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
The Huddle Report Jeremy Bissett 14 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
USA Today Nate Davis 14 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Walter Football Walter Cherepinsky 14 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia
Audacy Sports Jasper Jones 13 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Camden News Michael Hanich 13 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Draft Utopia Chris Ransom 13 Apr Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma
DraftTek Staff 13 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Cole Strange, IOL, Tennessee-Chattanooga
Fox Sports Jason McIntyre 13 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
ListWire Tyler Calvaruso 13 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Pro Football Network Joe Broback 13 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut
Athlon Sports Bryan Fischer 12 Apr Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
Behind the Steel Curtain Staff 12 Apr Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
Draftplex Jason Pruett 12 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis
NFL.com Lance Zierlein 12 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Pro Football Focus Brad Spielberger 12 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
The Game Haus Joe Ditullo 12 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
The Huddle Report Brian Johannes 12 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
TWSN Kyle Smith 12 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Weekly Spiral Matthew Durgin 12 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Draft Countdown Brian Bosarge 11 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson David Bell, WR, Purdue
Draft Dive Matthew Lewis 11 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Draft ID Sawyer Hicks 11 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
DraftKings Nick Simon 11 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
NFL Draft Buzz Matt Bowden 11 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
NFL.com Rhett Lewis 11 Apr Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
Pro Football Focus Ben Linsley 11 Apr Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
South Florida Sun-Sentinel Omar Kelly 11 Apr Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Sports Krunch David Kromelow 11 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Tankathon Staff 11 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Phildarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama
The Huddle Cletis Cutts 11 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
Walter Football Charlie Campbell 11 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State Damone Clark, LB, LSU
Windy City Gridiron Jacob Infante 11 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Pewter Report J.C. Allen 10 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Sporting News Vinnie Iyer 10 Apr Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
The Draft Network Keith Sanchez 10 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
USA Today Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz 10 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
CBS Sports Jeff Kerr 9 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Pro Football Network Ian Cummings 9 Apr Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
CBS Sports Tom Fornelli 8 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Houston Chronicle Brooks Kubena 8 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
NFL.com Chad Reuter 8 Apr Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington Nick Cross, S, Maryland
Pro Football Focus Anthony Treash 8 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia
SB Nation James Dator 8 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
The Huddle Cory Bonini 8 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
TouchdownWire Mark Schofield 8 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State
Alpha Football Staff 7 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Barstool Sports Matt Fitzgerald 7 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
College Football News Pete Fiutak 7 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Fort Worth Star-Telegram Clarence Hill Jr. 7 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia

As you probably figured, the defensive backs continue to crush every other position group in our Database, garnering 70 of this week’s 90 selections overall. Derek Stingley Jr. continues to annihilate the field, as he’s got 43 of our 90 selections this week. Yes, he has nearly half of the selections from mock drafters around the internet all to himself. Trent McDuffie continues to hold second place among the defensive backs with 14 selections, but it’s the name that’s in third place among the defensive backs this week that might be the most intriguing.

That would be Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, who had not appeared in our Database at all prior to this week and now has six selections. The prevailing wisdom seems to be that Hamilton is “sliding” because of poor workouts and could, potentially, be available for the Vikings at #12. I’m not sure this is going to happen. . .honestly, Hamilton is probably a top 5 player in this draft class. . .but if it does I certainly hope the Vikings have enough sense to snag him.

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner has nearly disappeared from the Database, as he’s only picked up three selections this week. Andrew Booth Jr. hangs on to two selections, while two other new additions to this week’s Database each picked up one selection. Those are McDuffie’s teammate at Washington, Kyler Gordon, and Georgia safety Lewis Cine. There are drafts that have the Vikings getting Gordon and Cine in the second round, as you can see from the chart, so their stock is fluctuating a bit more than some of our other prospects.

The interior defensive line holds on to second place this week with eight selections, and once again they all belong to Jordan Davis out of Georgia. I briefly touched on the idea of the Vikings taking Davis at #12 last week, so I won’t rehash it.

Edge rushers bring in seven of our selections this week, but they’re pretty evenly spread out. Jermaine Johnson and Travon Walker each picked up two selections this week, and George Karlaftis remains in our Database with one selection. There are two newcomers at the edge position in this week’s Database as well. They come in the form of Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux. . .who for most of this pre-draft process has been considered a Top 5 pick. . .and Minnesota’s “Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah” Boye Mafe.

Offensive linemen now have just two selections in our Database, as they’re split between a couple of Iowa quys: Iowa center Tyler Lindenbaum and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning. Devin Lloyd continues to be the sole linebacker in our Database, hanging on to two selections this week. Last, but not least, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams has resurfaced in our Database, as he picked up one selection this week.

On to the graphics! First, the donut graph that shows just how much Derek Stingley is smoking everyone else in the field.

And now, the Jell-o salad graph in all its (predominantly) purple glory.

With both of these pictures, you may click to embiggen them for easier viewing.

That’s our Mock Draft Database for this week, ladies and gentlemen! Once again, the final Mock Draft Database for 2022 will be hitting your monitors and phone screens on Draft Day, so we’ll finally get an idea of how the entire process has played out this offseason.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...