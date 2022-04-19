Draft Prep Part 3 with Blue Chip Scouting’s Devin & Mike | The Real Forno Show

Your Minnesota Vikings prepare and the rest of the league is locked deep behind their screens watching tape and crunching numbers. Will analytics play a larger part this year for the Purple? Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the new general manager, promises as much, at least theoretically. The NFL Draft is now just 10 days away! After covering the skill positions and edge rusher, part three will be focusing on the small school players and sleepers in this year’s draft class. Joining Tyler Forness tonight are two of the foremost experts on the lesser-known guys in Blue Chip Scouting’s Devin Jackson and Mike Spencer Hrynyshyn. Grab a cocktail and join us tonight at 8 pm central for a deep dive on the players you might not have heard about yet but need to.

Talking points for tonight’s show:

— What has Blue Chip Scouting been up to?

— Small school draft prospects.

— Who are the sleepers in this year’s NFL Draft?

— Players to discuss

Idaho State WR/TE Tanner Conner

Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum

Baylor CB Kalon Barnes

Northern Iowa WR Isaiah Weston

Nebraska C Cam Jurgens

Tennessee-Chattanooga G Cole Strange

Coastal Carolina EDGE Jeffrey Gunter

Florida A&M Safety Markquese Bell

Wake Forest OT/OC Zach Tom

Montana State LB Troy Andersen

Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams

San Jose State TE Derrick Deese Jr

Western Michigan EDGE Ali Fayad

— Skol Search: mock draft v11.

Fan with us!!! The guests are Devin Jackson @RealD_Jackson and Mike Hrynyshyn @MikeH_Draft of Blue Chip Scouting @BlueChipScout. Tyler Forness @TheRealForno and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production, and enjoying an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew.