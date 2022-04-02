Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 2 & 3 April 2022

Well, we’ve made it past April Fool’s Day, everyone. Here’s hoping that nobody out there fell for anything crazy and/or stupid.

The grades from Minnesota Vikings fans for (most) of free agency are in, and fans seem to generally be happy with what the front office has done so far.

The team then added to their free agency haul by signing another guard, this time inking former Indianapolis Colts guard Chris Reed to a two-year deal.

Media Selection of the Weekend

In honor of C.W. McCall, who passed away yesterday at his home in Colorado at the age of 93.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: