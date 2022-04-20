 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday April 20, 2022

By GA Skol
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Happy 4/20. I don’t smoke, but more power to you that do...if it is legal where you are.

Vikings News

Chris has a recap of the accuracy of the Mock Draft Database over the years.

Peter Schrager has his Mock Draft 2.0 and has the Vikings taking Eden Prairie Native Jermaine Johnson II.

Irv Smith Jr. is right on schedule to return from his knee injury.

News from Around the League

CBS has their 7 round mock draft.

Josh Edwards thinks the rising WR contracts could lead to more early WR picks in the draft.

Everyone wants Sauce Gardner. The latest is the Ravens might move up to get the talented CB.

Media Selection of the Day

