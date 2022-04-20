Your Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Draft Tracker

We are a little more than a week away from the 2022 NFL Draft in Lost Wages, Nevada, and it’s time to focus on what the new regime for the Minnesota Vikings is going to do for this year’s selection meeting.

Every pick and trade the purple make in this year’s Draft is going to be right here so that you can more easily find everything that the team is doing. After each pick, we’re going to have a brief analysis of the selection for your reading pleasure and greater breakdowns of each pick in the following days.

In addition, we are going to have not one, but TWO live broadcasts over the course of Draft Weekend. The gang from Climbing the Pocket will be live for all three days of the 2022 NFL Draft, and we’ll be releasing their schedule in the coming days. In addition, Vikings Report with Drew and Ted (and Chris) will be live for the first two days of this year’s selection meeting. We hope that you’ll be enjoying the coverage from either of those spots during this year’s Draft.

As things stand right now, a week before the Draft, here are the picks that the Vikings currently have:

Round 1, #12 overall:

Round 2, #46 overall:

Round 3, #77 overall:

Round 5, #156 overall (acquired from Baltimore Ravens, Yannick Ngakoue trade):

Round 6, #184 overall

Round 6, #191 overall (acquired from Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Hughes trade):

Round 6, #192 overall (acquired from New York Jets, Chris Herndon trade):

Round 7, #250 overall (acquired from Denver Broncos, Stephen Weatherly trade):

Once again, we’ll have more and more information coming your way as the draft approaches. We’re really looking forward to seeing what the new regime in Minnesota will do and how they handle this year’s draft, and we definitely hope that you are, too.