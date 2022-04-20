Vikings rumored to potentially have a game in London this season

There’s a rumor. . .or should I say a rumour. . .going around that our Minnesota Vikings could once again be embarking on an overseas adventure as part of their upcoming NFL season.

In an appearance on the Mackey and Judd podcast on Tuesday, Vikings’ insider Darren Wolfson stated that “there is some buzz about the Vikings landing a game in London [in 2022].”

The NFL has announced the five host teams for the International Series for this season, and the games in London will be hosted by the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New Orleans Saints. Along with the annual trip to Green Bay, the Vikings do have a game in New Orleans on the schedule for this season, and that’s the team that they seem to be in line to face in London.

(Because, honestly, could you imagine the gnashing of teeth and rending of garments if the league tried to take Vikings/Packers away from Lambeau Field?)

If the Vikings were to face the Saints in London, the game would take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings have played two other games in London over the course of the past decade, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be their third different venue over that time.

In 2013, the Vikings served as the home team when they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers at Wembley Stadium, holding off the Steelers’ late comeback to hang on for a 34-27 victory. In 2017, the Vikings were the visiting team when they took on the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium, turning on the juice in the second half to turn a 13-12 halftime deficit into a 33-16 victory.

The NFL schedule won’t officially be announced until sometime in May, but we know who the Vikings are playing at home and on the road. . .it’s just a matter of how the league lays things out. For now, however, it appears that the Vikings could find themselves playing a game in Europe once again this season.