 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Unbelievable! - Eye on the Draft

BJ Reidell and Drew Mahowald discuss the Vikings’ approach to the 2022 NFL Draft.

By reidellr4
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Daily Norseman and the Climbing The Pocket Network have joined forces to create a one-stop shop for Vikings podcasts delivered to your eardrums daily. This collection of shows promises to deliver the top independent voices covering the Vikings from every angle.

Subscribe below:

  • Click here for iTunes
  • Click here for Stitcher
  • Click here for Spotify
  • Click here for iHeartRADIO
  • Click here for YouTube
  • Click here for Google Play Music

Need help getting subscribed? We’ve got you covered here.

In this episode:

BJ Reidell and Drew Mahowald discuss how the Minnesota Vikings’ rebuilt front-office will approach the 2022 draft and potential pitfalls to avoid.

Follow the show:

Subscribe and review the Unbelievable! podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and wherever else you find your podcasts.

Find Unbelievable! on Twitter @Unbelievable_MN and on YouTube. You can also find BJ Reidell @RobertReidell and Drew Mahowald @DrewMahowald.

We encourage you to submit your thoughts either through social media or in the comment section below. Thank you for listening.

In This Stream

Your Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Draft Tracker

View all 13 stories

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...