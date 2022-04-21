The Draft With Diante Lee | Vikings Happy Hour

On Climbing The Pocket’s Vikings Happy Hour, we’re live from Lake Monster Brewing with guest Diante Lee of The Athletic. We’ll break down the prospects on the defensive side of the ball and some potential targets for the Minnesota Vikings. Grab yourself a drink and join us! If you are in St. Paul, come and join Matt and Ryan as they do the final tune-in show before the draft day 2 extravaganza at the Lake Monster brewery.

Grab your favorite Lake Monster Brewing beer or any other drink and join Diante, Matt, Ryan, and Dave in this Vikings Happy Hour!

Discussion topics tonight:

— Intro

— What are you drinking?

— Defensive prospect targets:

DT:

Day 1 - Jordan Davis

Day 2 - Perrion Winfrey

Day 3 - Haskell Garrett

Edge:

Day 1 - Jermaine Johnson II

Day 2 - Nik Bonitto

Day 3 - Tyreke Smith

LB:

Day 1 - Nakobe Dean

Day 2 - Brian Asamoah

Day 3 - D’Marco Jackson

CB:

Day 1 - Andrew Booth Jr.

Day 2 - Kyler Gordon

Day 3 - Mario Goodrich

S:

Day 1 - Kyle Hamilton

Day 2 - Nick Cross (or if Cross is a day 3 guy, replace Butler with Cross and replace Cross with Jalen Pitre or Kerby Joseph)

Day 3 - Percy Butler

— What does Diante have coming up?

