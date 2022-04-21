NFL announces schedule for announcement of NFL schedule

Because the National Football League can turn damn near anything into an event, they’ve announced the release of the schedule for the 2022 season, and they’re going to be spreading the whole thing out over the course of a couple of weeks.

The ultimate release of the entire 2022 NFL schedule will happen on 12 May at 7 PM Central Time on the NFL Network, NFL.com, and the NFL app.

The first game that will be announced is the first Thursday Night game on Prime Video, which will take place in Week 2. That matchup will be announced during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft next Thursday night.

After that, the next games to be announced will be the games in this year’s International Series. Those will be announced on 4 May. So if our Minnesota Vikings are going to be heading to London this season as has been speculated over the past few days, that’s when we’ll know.

After that, “select games” will be announced starting on 9 May. I’m not sure how the NFL defines “select games” or anything, but we’ll find out on 9 May. And, as stated earlier, the full schedule will be released on Thursday, 12 May at 7:00 PM Central.

As a reminder, here’s who the Vikings will play this year at home and away. Remember that the Vikings will have an extra home game this year as the NFL goes into the second year of the 17-game schedule. The AFC teams had the extra home game last season.

Home Games: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts

Away Games: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

Any thoughts on the 2022 schedule, ladies and gentlemen?