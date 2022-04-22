Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday April 22, 2022

Vikings News
The Vikings Age has 5 Viking Players that could be replaced in the draft.
Cam Bynum is entering year 2 confident and ready to compete for a starting spot.
Todd McShay evaluates the Vikings’ Day 2 Options in the draft.
News from Around the League
The 49ers have “Zero Intention” of trading Debo Samuel.
Maurice Jones Drew has his Mock Draft 2.0.
Jonathan Jones has the Seahawks trading up for a Russell Wilson replacement.
Media Selection of the Day
