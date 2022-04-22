Vikings Mock Draft v4.22

The April 21st mock from Drafttek is out and have really screwed this one up!

https://www.drafttek.com/2022-NFL-Mock-Draft/2022-NFL-Mock-Draft-Round-1.asp

I would say that the consensus amongst Vikings fans is that the team MUST draft a cornerback in the first round and in the last month or so there has been a concerted effort to attempt to convince others that if Ahmad Gardner or Derek Stingley are both gone, then Trent McDuffie would be a good pick at #12.

It is a very interesting dynamic every draft season. Fans, media, etc. work themselves into a consensus of what each team should do and nothing else makes any sense. It happened the year the Vikings took Garrett Bradbury. It was insufferable too. So many fans here had painted themselves into the Bradbury corner and would go to great lengths explaining why his movement skills are just what the team needed for their blocking scheme.

This year, the drum beat is loud for a cornerback. Very loud indeed!

Of course, I pay not attention to this nonsense and do what I would do if I was running the show. This is how I always mock and never will change. I do not have any clue what Kwesi is going to do since he has never run his own draft. I will say that after the first two (or maybe just one) cornerback, the difference is small between the next 6 or 7. I do not expect a cornerback to start anyway. Since I often say the draft is not about just this year and considering Peterson and Sullivan are on one year deals, having a rookie corner on a cheap deal that can replace one of them is not a bad idea especially when you look at cornerback salaries. The top 10 AAV for cornerbacks is 17.885M.

In this version of the Drafttek mock, the first 11 picks were ...

1 Jacksonville Aidan Hutchinson EDGE

2 Detroit Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE

3 Houston Travon Walker EDGE

4 NY Jets Garrett Wilson WR

5 NY Giants Evan Neal OT

6 Carolina Malik Willis QB

7 NY Giants Ahmad Gardner CB

8 Atlanta Kyle Hamilton S

9 Seattle Ikem Ekwonu OT

10 NY Jets Jermaine Johnson II EDGE

11 Washington Derek Stingley Jr. CB

... at this point, we see four EDGE defenders, two CBs, two OTs, one QB, and one S taken.

The consensus big board had Charles Cross OT, Drake London WR, Jordan Davis DT, Jameson Williams WR, Chris Olave WR, Kenny Pickett QB, Devin Lloyd LB, Trent McDuffie CB, George Karlaftis EDGE, and Trevor Penning OT as the next 10 players.

https://www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com/big-boards/2022/consensus-big-board-2022

According to the Arif Hasan’s consensus big board, the next 10 players were Charles Cross OT, Jameson Williams WR, Devin Lloyd LB, Tyler Linderbaum OC, Drake London WR, Jordan Davis DT, George Karlaftis EDGE, Trent McDuffie CB, Chris Olave WR, and Teylon BurkS WR.

https://theathletic.com/3262402/2022/04/21/nfl-draft-consensus-big-board/

As we can see, wide receiver is dominating the remaining best players available list. It is what it is this year and that is very Strong at the top.

Kevin O’Connell is going to bring his version of the Rams’ offense to Minnesota and is planning to tailor it to the current personnel. The Rams had over 84% of their offensive plays come from 11 personnel (3 WRs). The snap counts for the Rams receivers last year were ...

Cooper Kupp - 1024

Van Jefferson - 875

Robert Woods - 543

Odell Beckham Jr - 376

Ben Skowronek - 178

DeSean Jackson - 100

The Vikings have Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, and KJ Osborn as their top 3 receivers. Thielen turns 32 in August and has cap hits of 19.9M in 2023 and 21.6M in 2024. Salary cap wise, it makes it tenuous that he is plays out his deal. The snap counts for the Vikings receivers last year were ...

Justin Jefferson - 1014

KJ Osborn - 774

Adam Thielen - 758 (played majority through week 11, 8% in week 12, and 36.5% in week 15)

Dede Westbrook - 211

Ihmir Smith-Marsette - 86

... one could feel fairly comfortable with the top 3 receivers and the possible upside of Smith-Marsette but if there is any injury the outlook is much more grim. Thus, to me, the best player is a receiver.

Off we go!

1.12 Jameson Williams WR Alabama

Height: 6’ 1 1/2”

Weight: 179

Arms: 32 1/8”

Hands: 9 1/4”

Wing: 75 7/8”

Jameson Williams had 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. Nine of Williams’ 15 touchdown catches were for 40 or more yards and no player in the FBS produced more than his nine receptions of at least 50 yards. Although he did not run at the combine due to his ACL injury, he has definite 4.3 speed and he often runs away from defenders on film.

https://theanalyst.com/na/2022/04/2022-nfl-draft-does-alabama-wide-receiver-jameson-williams-fit-the-profile-of-todays-nfl-receiver/

Burn rate measures how often a receiver wins his matchup with a defender on a play where he is targeted. Williams did so on 74.6% of his targets in 2021. He comfortably led the way in burn yards per target (19.3) – nearly five full yards better than that of his nearest challenger, Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce (14.7).

In other words, none of the other receivers anticipated to be in the first-round conversation came close to generating as much separation as Williams, who was the class of this field when it came to defeating his defender’s coverage.

Big board rankings - (15 mockdraftable / 11 Arif)

2.46 Kyler Gordon CB Washington

Height: 5’ 11 1/2”

Weight: 194

Arms: 31 1/8”

Hands: 9 1/4”

Wing: 73 3/8”

40: 4.52

20: 2.57

10: 1.53

BP: 20

VJ: 39 1/2”

BJ: 10’8”

20SS: 3.96

3C: 6.67

Not getting McDuffie in the first may be disappointing to some but Gordon is a very nice consolation prize. He is an excellent prospect. I suppose you could go with Booth or McDuffie in the 1st and Metchie, Tolbert, Pierce, etc. in the 2nd. Not a bad alternative.

Big board rankings - (43 mockdraftable / 33 Arif)

3.77 Cole Strange OC UT-Chattanooga

Height: 6’ 4 7/8”

Weight: 307

Arms: 33”

Hands: 10 1/8”

Wing: 80 7/8”

40: 5.03

20: 2.88

10: 1.63

BP: 31

VJ: 28”

BJ: 10’0”

20SS: 4.50

3C: 7.44

Strange has been climbing the draft boards after an excellent showing at the Senior Bowl and a good combine. He practiced at center showing that he could handle that transition. He has also met with the Vikings twice.

Big board rankings - (85 mockdraftable / 73 Arif)

5.156 Alex Wright EDGE UAB

Height: 6’ 5.1”

Weight: 271

Arms: 34”

Hands: 9 1/4”

Wing: 82 7/8”

Wright is another player the Vikings have met with and he is an exciting prospect to bring into the EDGE defender group.

Big board rankings - (143 mockdraftable / 132 Arif)

6.184 Damone Clark ILB LSU

Height: 6’ 2 1/2”

Weight: 239

Arms: 33”

Hands: 9 3/4”

Wing: 78 1/2”

40: 4.57

20: 2.57

10: 1.53

VJ: 36.5”

BJ: 10’7”

3C: 7.12

Clark is sliding down the boards due to having spinal fusion surgery. He is likely to miss the season as well. That is OK though. He has a lot of talent and is a tackling machine. Ideally, the team is able to trade down a couple of times to get an extra 5th or 6th on order to snag a player like Clark.

Big board rankings - (100 mockdraftable / 97 Arif)

6.191 Tycen Anderson S Toledo

Height: 6’ 1.7”

Weight: 207

Arms: 33 1/8”

Hands: 10 1/8”

Wing: 80 1/2”

40: 4.36

20: 2.50

10: 1.46

BP: 12

VJ: 37”

BJ: 10’3”

20SS: 4.28

3C: 6.64

The Vikings need solid depth at safety and while Camyrn Bynum wants to be the GOAT, the team should not put all their eggs in that basket.

Big board rankings - (163 mockdraftable / 187 Arif)

6.192 Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State

Height: 6’ 4.7”

Weight: 250

Arms: 32 5/8”

Hands: 10 1/8”

Wing: 78 3/8”

40: 4.63

20: 2.57

10: 1.52

BP: 22

VJ: 35”

BJ: 10’5”

20SS: 4.44

3C: 7.03

As a comparison, Travis Kelce was 7’4.88” 257 and ran a 4.61 forty, 1.61 ten, 35” VJ, 10’4” BJ, 4.42 SS, 7.09 3Cone. Bellinger is not Kelce but he could be a hidden gem.

Big board rankings - (174 mockdraftable / 142 Arif)

7.250 Kyron Johnson OLB Kansas

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 231

Arms: 32 1/2”

Hands: 9 1/4”

Wing: 77 1/2”

40: 4.40

20: 2.41

10: 1.50

BP: 16

VJ: 39 1/2”

BJ: 10’0”

20SS: 4.38

3C: 6.98

Johnson has crazy speed for his size and the hope is that he becomes a special teams stalwart.

UDFAs

Cade York LSU PK 6’2” 206

Blake Hayes Illinois P 6’6” 225

Tyrion Davis-Price LSU RB 6’1” 232

Jerreth Sterns Western Kentucky WRS 5’8” 180

Isaiah Weston Northern Iowa WR 6’4” 212

Grant Calcaterra SMU TE 6’4’’ 233

Nick Zakelj Fordham OT 6’6” 320

Andrew Stueber Michigan OT 6’6” 338

Luigi Vilain Wake Forest EDGE 6’4” 252

David Anenih Houston EDGE 6’3” 249

Decobie Durant South Carolina State CB 5’11” 180

Gregory Junior Ouachita Baptist CB 6’0” 190

Montaric Brown Arkansas CB 6’0” 190

Cameron Goode California OLB 6’4” 245

Jake Hansen Illinois ILB 6’1” 230

Dane Belton Iowa S 6’2” 205

Juanyeh Thomas Georgia Tech S 6’1” 212

Sterling Weatherford Miami (OH) S 6’4’ 221

In this draft, I tried to select a few players that the team has shown interest. Some may argue that the top 30 visits are sometimes smokescreens and while that may be a decent strategy, I would not want to waste more than a couple of my visits on a player I knew I would not draft or want to sign as a free agent later.

https://vikingsarmageddon.freeforums.net/thread/7932/vikings-offseason-player-interest-updated

The Vikings met with Strange, Bellinger, Wright, and Anderson.

I think this is the penultimate mock for Drafttek.

Carry on!