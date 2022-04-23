Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Weekend Open Thread April 23-24, 2022

It’s the weekend before the draft.
The NFL Schedule will be released May 12th with some games coming out May 9th. Rumor has it the Vikings are in London against the Saints (home) in week 4.
Chris asks, “Who is your draft crush?”
Vikings Territory has their official 1st round prediction.
News from Around the League
NextGen Stats on all the top WR prospects in this year’s draft.
Chad Reuter has his 7-Round Mock Draft.
NFL.com has 10 possible landing spots for Deebo Samuel.
The NFL plans a Christmas Day Triple Header for the first time ever...I don’t love it.
Media Selection of the Day
Back by unpopular demand
