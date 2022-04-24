Vikings Draft: 12th Pick Purgatory? | Two Old Bloggers

The NFL Draft is just a few days away starting on Thursday. There is very little time left for your Minnesota Vikings to rehearse as many scenarios as possible in the first-ever draft where Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Keven O’Connell are running the show. The previous regime left them with the #12 pick in the first round. Is it high enough to get the player they want? Will they trade down? What if they are stuck in the 12th pick purgatory where their coveted targets are lost and settling for the next guy on the list is a reach?

But first, Dave and Darren start a series on a handful of breakout players that we can expect. Taking a look at certain players who if they take their game to another level in 2022 could give the Vikings a real boost. This could enhance their chances of having a successful 2022 season. Entering his 4th season, and the third time we call for a breakout… Irv Smith Jr. Should he breakout? Yes. Can he stay healthy? He hasn’t the last two seasons, so we will see. From one question to another. With the mad money that is exploding for top wide receivers, what will that mean for the Vikings when they have to pay Justin Jefferson? We’ll take a look and see.

Theme #1: Breakout player - Irv Smith Jr.

Theme #2: Will Justin Jefferson be a Viking in 2023?

Theme #3: Stuck in the middle - is it corner or bust?

