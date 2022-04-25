 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday April 25, 2022

By GA Skol
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Vikings News

MarkSP18 has his Mock Draft v 4.22.

The Viking Age has a Realistic 5-Round Mock Draft...not sure how realistic or why 5 rounds.

DetroitLions.com has their NFCN Draft Preview.

News from Around the League

Ex-Dallas Cowboys’ OL Crawford Ker shares some Financial Advice for the Incoming Rookies.

PFF Mock Draft has the Vikings going WR.

PFF also has their 2022 Draft Preview with Rankings and Statistics.

Media Selection of the Day

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...