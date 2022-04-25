The Daily Norseman’s Draft Weekend coverage

We’re just a couple of days away from the 2022 NFL Draft, and for the 16th year in a row. . .yes, we’ve been at this for 16 NFL Drafts now. . .we are going to be bringing you the very best coverage of what the Minnesota Vikings are doing for this year’s selection meeting. I wanted to take a moment or two to share with you how, exactly, we’re going to be doing that this year.

The primary function, of course, is what we’re doing right here on the website. As we do every year, we’ll have an Open Thread for each separate round of the draft so that we can hopefully keep things from bogging down. If we need more Open Threads, we will certainly provide them. In addition, whenever the Vikings make a selection, we will have a profile up and available about them within minutes of the selection becoming official. If the Vikings make a trade, we’ll have a synopsis of the deal as soon as it becomes official along with updating which picks the Vikings have as a result.

In addition, we’re going to be having not one, but two live broadcasts over the course of Draft Weekend. The folks from Climbing the Pocket are going to be live on all three days of this year’s draft with a bevy of guests. You’ll be able to find them on the Climbing the Pocket page on YouTube as well as The Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

Along with that, Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be doing live NFL Draft coverage for the third consecutive year. Yours truly will be joining Drew and Ted for the broadcast, and for the first time the coverage is expanding to the first two nights of the Draft. You’ll be able to find those shows on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page.

We will also be embedding the livestreams of both shows into the Open Threads here on DN.

After the draft concludes on Saturday, we will be back here with our Undrafted Free Agency signing tracker to keep everyone updated on the rumors and actual signings that the Vikings are making in the post-draft signing frenzy. And, after that, we’ll have an even greater analysis of how the new draftees will help the Vikings in 2022 and beyond.

The Draft is the biggest thing we do each offseason, and we certainly hope you’ll be right here with us to make it as big and as special as it’s been over the years so far. It’s NFL Christmas, and who doesn’t want to celebrate that? You could just as well celebrate it with as many Vikings fans as possible, right? So, be here for the live broadcasts and the Open Threads and the picks and everything else.