Watch Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s pre-draft press conference

We’re two whole days away from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, and that means it’s time for last-minute news, rumors, and innuendo from numerous sources around the internet.

To that end, new Minnesota Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is currently having his final pre-draft press conference this morning at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan. You can watch the video below courtesy of the Vikings’ FaceBook page.

(If the embed doesn’t work for whatever reason, the video is also available at the link above.)

I wouldn’t expect a lot of earth-shattering insights from the presser or anything. . .I mean, who’s going to give away strategy at this point (or any point, really). . .however, I am interested to see and hear how much Adofo-Mensah’s thoughts on the draft differ from the “RickSpeak” we’ve gotten over the past few years.

