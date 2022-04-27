Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday April 27, 2022

Vikings News
Kwesi Adofo-Menah’s pre-draft press conference is available for your viewing.
Chris looks at the brief history of the Vikings and the 12th pick.
Peter King thinks Stingley could be the pick for the Vikings.
News from Around the League
Bucky Brooks has his final mock draft.
Tom Pelissero has 7 Potential Surprise 1st Round Picks.
NFL.com has their 5th Year Option Tracker for those players who are eligible. The Vikings haven’t officially declined the option for Garrett Bradbury.
Media Selection
