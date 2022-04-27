Who Will The Vikings Draft? | CTP’s In The Huddle

Your Minnesota Vikings have evaluated and weighed the prospects for the NFL Draft. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah held a press conference today where he showed his mastery of saying a lot and of nothing at the same time. Their draft board is set. Rehearsals have been done. Trade scenarios have already been worked through. All in preparation for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We all don’t know how the board will fall, or the Vikings will select, but here at Climbing the Pocket, we’ll try and divine it throughout one and only, full 7-round mock draft. [Unfortunately, which turned into only 3 contentious rounds.] Who’s your favorite choice? How do you see the Purple drafting? Will cornerback be the first selection for Kwesi and Keven O’Connell? Who will the Vikings draft?

Draft Results:

Rd 1 / pick 19 - CB Andrew Booth Jr

Rd 2 / pick 46 - ED Nik Bonitto

Rd 3 / pick 77 - IOL Zach Tom

