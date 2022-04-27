Vikings Mock Draft v4.2 7

This could be the last mock for this year that I post. It is hard to guess what the new regime is going to do. We can look at who they met with and which players had visits. We can look at how the Browns drafted to try and guess Kwesi’s philosophy. We can look at consensus mocks and what many folks feel is the proper and sensible direction for the Vikings to take in this draft. I have no clue but will give it a go using a combination of everything.

Kwesi said in his presser yesterday that Keenan McCardell got up and pounded the table for the team to NOT take a receiver in the first round. Very interesting. I believe it but am not sure that will dissuade the team from taking a receiver in the first. It could be subterfuge.

Obviously, the consensus is the team should take a corner despite having their starters in place. Dantzler is suddenly a borderline bust according to some of the folks who want a first round corner. Apparently he was not very impressive despite playing over 600 snaps the last two years as a third round pick. I wish we had gotten that much production from last year’s third round picks. If the team had to play next week most would be comfortable with Dantzler starting. All that being said, if the best player available is a corner then they should pull the trigger.

Edge rusher is never a bad idea and considering the team has two good ones returning from injury and possibly costing a lot more money, adding another stud would be smart. Very smart.

Without further ado ...

Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints

Sent: Round 1 Pick 12, Round 6 Pick 13

Received: Round 1 Pick 16, Round 3 Pick 34, Round 4 Pick 15

* Saints took Malik Willis

...

Trade Partner: Philadelphia Eagles

Sent: Round 3 Pick 13, Round 6 Pick 12

Received: Round 3 Pick 19, Round 4 Pick 19, Round 7 Pick 16

* Eagles took Sean Ryan

...

16: R1 P16 EDGE George Karlaftis - Purdue

Height: 6’ 3.6”

Weight: 263

Arms: 33 1/4”

Hands: 10 1/4”

Wing: 79 1/4”

40: 4.78

20: 2.69

10: 1.65

BP: 21

VJ: 38”

BJ: 10’1”

20SS: 4.34

46: R2 P14 CB Kyler Gordon - Washington

Height: 5’ 11 1/2”

Weight: 194

Arms: 31 1/8”

Hands: 9 1/4”

Wing: 73 3/8”

40: 4.52

20: 2.57

10: 1.53

BP: 20

VJ: 39 1/2”

BJ: 10’8”

20SS: 3.96

3C: 6.67

83: R3 P19 LB Troy Andersen - Montana State

Height: 6’ 3.4”

Weight: 243

Arms: 32 3/8”

Hands: 9 1/4”

Wing: 77 7/8”

40: 4.42

20: 2.46

10: 1.49

VJ: 36”

BJ: 10’8”

20SS: 4.07

3C: 6.77

98: R3 P34 C Cameron Jurgens - Nebraska

Height: 6’ 2.7”

Weight: 304

Arms: 33 3/8”

Hands: 10”

Wing: 80 1/8”

40: 4.92

20: 2.83

10: 1.60

VJ: 33 1/2”

BJ: 9’11”

20SS: 4.49

3C: 7.19

120: R4 P15 WR Danny Gray - SMU

Height: 5’ 11.7”

Weight: 197

Arms: 31 7/8”

Hands: 9 5/8”

Wing: 76 5/8”

40: 4.33

20: 2.46

10: 1.50

VJ: 34”

BJ: 10’6”

20SS: 4.37

3C: 7.38

124: R4 P19 TE Jelani Woods - Virginia

Height: 6’ 7.1”

Weight: 252

Arms: 34 1/2”

Hands: 9 1/2”

Wing: 82 3/4”

40: 4.63

20: 2.61

10: 1.57

VJ: 37 1/2”

BJ: 10’9”

20SS: 4.33

3C: 6.95

156: R5 P13 DL Eric Johnson - Missouri State

Height: 6’ 4.3”

Weight: 299

Arms: 34 1/4”

Hands: 10 1/8”

Wing: 80 1/8”

40: 4.87

20: 2.91

10: 1.70

VJ: 27 1/2”

BJ: 8’11”

20SS: 4.66

3C: 7.58

184: R6 P5 S Tycen Anderson - Toledo

Height: 6’ 1.7”

Weight: 207

Arms: 33 1/8”

Hands: 10 1/8”

Wing: 80 1/2”

40: 4.36

20: 2.50

10: 1.46

BP: 12

VJ: 37”

BJ: 10’3”

20SS: 4.28

3C: 6.64

237: R7 P16 EDGE Alex Wright - UAB

Height: 6’ 5.1”

Weight: 271

Arms: 34”

Hands: 9 1/4”

Wing: 82 7/8”

250: R7 P29 S Dane Belton - Iowa

Height: 6’ 0.6”

Weight: 205

Arms: 31”

Hands: 9 1/8”

Wing: 76 7/8”

40: 4.43

20: 2.52

10: 1.49

BP: 18

VJ: 36.5”

BJ: 10’3”

20SS: 4.06

3C: 6.74

I have no clue if the team will select any of these players but they have met with a few.

I suspect that many of these players will go before I have them picked here as per usual.

An alternate mock ...

ARI

Received: Pick 12

Received: Pick 23, Pick 55, 2023 ARI 3rd

PIT

Received: Pick 46

Received: Pick 52, Pick 138

23. Kaiir Elam CB Florida

52. Logan Hall DT Houston

55. Trey McBride TE Colorado State

77. Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin

138. Luke Fortner OC Kentucky

156. Danny Gray WR SMU

184. Tycen Anderson S Toledo

191. Marcus Jones CB Houston

192. Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State

250. Spencer Burford OT UTSA