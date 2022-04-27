Vikings Mock Draft v4.2 7

This could be the last mock for this year that I post. It is hard to guess what the new regime is going to do. We can look at who they met with and which players had visits. We can look at how the Browns drafted to try and guess Kwesi’s philosophy. We can look at consensus mocks and what many folks feel is the proper and sensible direction for the Vikings to take in this draft. I have no clue but will give it a go using a combination of everything.
Kwesi said in his presser yesterday that Keenan McCardell got up and pounded the table for the team to NOT take a receiver in the first round. Very interesting. I believe it but am not sure that will dissuade the team from taking a receiver in the first. It could be subterfuge.
Obviously, the consensus is the team should take a corner despite having their starters in place. Dantzler is suddenly a borderline bust according to some of the folks who want a first round corner. Apparently he was not very impressive despite playing over 600 snaps the last two years as a third round pick. I wish we had gotten that much production from last year’s third round picks. If the team had to play next week most would be comfortable with Dantzler starting. All that being said, if the best player available is a corner then they should pull the trigger.
Edge rusher is never a bad idea and considering the team has two good ones returning from injury and possibly costing a lot more money, adding another stud would be smart. Very smart.
Without further ado ...
Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints
Sent: Round 1 Pick 12, Round 6 Pick 13
Received: Round 1 Pick 16, Round 3 Pick 34, Round 4 Pick 15
* Saints took Malik Willis
...
Trade Partner: Philadelphia Eagles
Sent: Round 3 Pick 13, Round 6 Pick 12
Received: Round 3 Pick 19, Round 4 Pick 19, Round 7 Pick 16
* Eagles took Sean Ryan
...
16: R1 P16 EDGE George Karlaftis - Purdue
Height: 6’ 3.6”
Weight: 263
Arms: 33 1/4”
Hands: 10 1/4”
Wing: 79 1/4”
40: 4.78
20: 2.69
10: 1.65
BP: 21
VJ: 38”
BJ: 10’1”
20SS: 4.34
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/george-karlaftis/32004b41-5230-3382-e405-41205d323076
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/george-karlaftis-purdue-de-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/
https://www.bigblueview.com/2022/4/18/23030407/2022-nfl-draft-prospect-profile-george-karlaftis-edge-purdue-scouting-report-ny-giants
https://steelersdepot.com/2022/04/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-purdue-edge-george-karlaftis/
https://www.pff.com/news/draft-most-underrated-players-2022-nfl-draft
46: R2 P14 CB Kyler Gordon - Washington
Height: 5’ 11 1/2”
Weight: 194
Arms: 31 1/8”
Hands: 9 1/4”
Wing: 73 3/8”
40: 4.52
20: 2.57
10: 1.53
BP: 20
VJ: 39 1/2”
BJ: 10’8”
20SS: 3.96
3C: 6.67
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/kyler-gordon/3200474f-5219-8616-e177-4605181465d0
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/kyler-gordon-washington-cb-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/
https://fullpresscoverage.com/2022/04/20/2022-chiefs-draft-prospect-kyler-gordon/
https://steelersdepot.com/2022/03/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-washington-cb-kyler-gordon/
https://jetsxfactor.com/2022/04/01/ny-jets-draft-cb-prospect-stats/
https://www.thehuddlereport.com/blog/?p=2269
83: R3 P19 LB Troy Andersen - Montana State
Height: 6’ 3.4”
Weight: 243
Arms: 32 3/8”
Hands: 9 1/4”
Wing: 77 7/8”
40: 4.42
20: 2.46
10: 1.49
VJ: 36”
BJ: 10’8”
20SS: 4.07
3C: 6.77
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/troy-andersen/3200414e-4403-2919-d53c-a916ee67b720
https://sports.yahoo.com/the-nfl-prospect-troy-andersen-who-can-play-anywhere-142312889.html
https://steelersdepot.com/2022/03/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-montana-state-lb-troy-andersen/
98: R3 P34 C Cameron Jurgens - Nebraska
Height: 6’ 2.7”
Weight: 304
Arms: 33 3/8”
Hands: 10”
Wing: 80 1/8”
40: 4.92
20: 2.83
10: 1.60
VJ: 33 1/2”
BJ: 9’11”
20SS: 4.49
3C: 7.19
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/cam-jurgens/32004a55-5210-3822-9dbb-b91dcd3e365e
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/cameron-jurgens-nebraska-c-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/
120: R4 P15 WR Danny Gray - SMU
Height: 5’ 11.7”
Weight: 197
Arms: 31 7/8”
Hands: 9 5/8”
Wing: 76 5/8”
40: 4.33
20: 2.46
10: 1.50
VJ: 34”
BJ: 10’6”
20SS: 4.37
3C: 7.38
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/danny-gray/32004752-4163-4809-531b-babc7b7cfc27
https://ontapsportsnet.com/2022/04/24/the-other-guys-danny-gray-draft-profile-nfl-draft-2022-prospects-scouting/
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/danny-gray-smu-wr-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/
124: R4 P19 TE Jelani Woods - Virginia
Height: 6’ 7.1”
Weight: 252
Arms: 34 1/2”
Hands: 9 1/2”
Wing: 82 3/4”
40: 4.63
20: 2.61
10: 1.57
VJ: 37 1/2”
BJ: 10’9”
20SS: 4.33
3C: 6.95
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/jelani-woods/3200574f-4f50-0422-b6bf-870b499f48cd
https://steelersdepot.com/2022/04/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-virginia-te-jelani-woods/
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/jelani-woods-virginia-te-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/
156: R5 P13 DL Eric Johnson - Missouri State
Height: 6’ 4.3”
Weight: 299
Arms: 34 1/4”
Hands: 10 1/8”
Wing: 80 1/8”
40: 4.87
20: 2.91
10: 1.70
VJ: 27 1/2”
BJ: 8’11”
20SS: 4.66
3C: 7.58
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/eric-johnson/32004a4f-4822-7083-8c6a-4071956ca3b3
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/eric-johnson-missouri-state-dt-nfl-draft-scouting-report/
https://steelersdepot.com/2022/04/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-missouri-state-dl-eric-johnson/
184: R6 P5 S Tycen Anderson - Toledo
Height: 6’ 1.7”
Weight: 207
Arms: 33 1/8”
Hands: 10 1/8”
Wing: 80 1/2”
40: 4.36
20: 2.50
10: 1.46
BP: 12
VJ: 37”
BJ: 10’3”
20SS: 4.28
3C: 6.64
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/tycen-anderson/3200414e-4452-4004-7bac-78ca1684b30d
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/tycen-anderson-toled-s-nfl-draft-scouting-report-2022/
https://steelersdepot.com/2022/03/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-toledo-s-tycen-anderson/
237: R7 P16 EDGE Alex Wright - UAB
Height: 6’ 5.1”
Weight: 271
Arms: 34”
Hands: 9 1/4”
Wing: 82 7/8”
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/alex-wright/32005752-4906-2922-b5b0-18513ba02e8e
https://ontapsportsnet.com/2022/03/31/2022-nfl-draft-playmaking-defenders-top-defensive-prospects/
https://www.theanalyst.com/na/2022/04/alex-wright-uab-comparison-to-nfl-drafts-top-defensive-line-prospects/
https://steelersdepot.com/2022/04/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-uab-edge-alex-wright/
https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/alex-wright-2022-nfl-draft-prospect-profile/
250: R7 P29 S Dane Belton - Iowa
Height: 6’ 0.6”
Weight: 205
Arms: 31”
Hands: 9 1/8”
Wing: 76 7/8”
40: 4.43
20: 2.52
10: 1.49
BP: 18
VJ: 36.5”
BJ: 10’3”
20SS: 4.06
3C: 6.74
https://www.nfl.com/prospects/dane-belton/32004245-4c77-9644-30b4-fa0c97f77e59
https://www.thegazette.com/hawkeye-football/dane-beltons-versatility-serves-as-selling-point-for-nfl-teams/
I have no clue if the team will select any of these players but they have met with a few.
I suspect that many of these players will go before I have them picked here as per usual.
An alternate mock ...
ARI
Received: Pick 12
Received: Pick 23, Pick 55, 2023 ARI 3rd
PIT
Received: Pick 46
Received: Pick 52, Pick 138
23. Kaiir Elam CB Florida
52. Logan Hall DT Houston
55. Trey McBride TE Colorado State
77. Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin
138. Luke Fortner OC Kentucky
156. Danny Gray WR SMU
184. Tycen Anderson S Toledo
191. Marcus Jones CB Houston
192. Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State
