How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

Ladies and gentlemen. . .we’ve finally made it.

Yes, tonight we will all get to witness the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada. We’ll be tracking everything that the Minnesota Vikings are doing right here at The Daily Norseman as part of our 16th season of Draft coverage. If you want to follow along, here are all of the ways that you can do that.

Television Coverage

As always, you’ll have several different outlets for viewing the NFL Draft on TV. The two main sources are ESPN and the NFL Network, but you can also watch the proceedings on ABC. Things will get underway at 7:00 PM Central time on those networks. Check your listings to find the correct channel for your provider.

Radio Coverage

The 2022 NFL Draft will be aired on the radio by Westwood One affiliates, as well as on ESPN Radio on the terrestrial side. If you’re utilizing satellite radio, your source is going to be SiriusXM NFL Radio, Channel 88. SiriusXM will be airing coverage all day to get people prepped for the Draft, but the meat of the event will still start at 7:00 PM Central.

If you’re in the Twin Cities or near a Vikings Radio Network affiliate, they’ll be broadcasting live from the KFAN Live Draft Party at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Streaming Coverage

You will be able to get to a live stream of the Draft via either Watch ABC or Watch ESPN through your cable or satellite provider. I believe that NFL.com will also be streaming the event, so you can get your coverage from there as well.

Daily Norseman Coverage

As we’ve already covered, we’ll be bringing you the best coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft from a Vikings’ perspective anywhere on the internet. We will have the picks right here as soon as they’re made with continued analysis throughout the weekend. We will also have a new Open Thread for each round of the Draft, and if things start to bog down a bit we’ll do our best to open a new discussion thread to keep everything moving.

We’ll also be having two live draft broadcasts throughout the course of the weekend. The gang from Climbing the Pocket will be live for all three nights of the 2022 NFL Draft, while Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be going live on Thursday and Friday nights. We will also be featuring the live streams of both broadcasts in our Open Threads throughout the course of the weekend.

Where do the Vikings pick?

As things stand right now, the Vikings hold the #12 pick in the first round. If every team uses the full 10-minute allotment for their first-round selection, the purple will be making their selection at around 9:00 PM Central time.

That should be basically all the information you need to follow along with the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, whether it’s on TV, radio, live stream, or just right here on your favorite Vikings’ website in the whole wide world. We hope to see a lot of you throughout the course of the weekend and that this year’s Draft will be an exciting one for our favorite team as the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah/Kevin O’Connell era officially gets underway.