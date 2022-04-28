Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday April 28, 2022

Vegas baby Vegas!

STAGE SET now that we’ve got some daylight, here is a closer look at the #NFLDraft stage in front of the @Bellagio fountains. pic.twitter.com/MxcrgxC4J1 — Ophelia Young (@OpheliaNews3LV) April 26, 2022

Vikings News

Chris wants to know your favorite draft cold take.

Former Viking Ed Marinaro is going to announce the Vikings 2nd round pick.

MarkSP18 has his 38th mock draft of the season.

Rumor has it the Vikings could trade up for ED Travon Walker or CB Sauce Garnder. Considering yesterday’s rumor Travon Walker will be #1 overall, it isn’t likely.

News from Around the League

Melvin Gordan III is returning to the Broncos on a one-year deal.

Peyton and Ashley Manning announced a scholarship to honor Demarius Thomas. It will be for students in financial need from Laurens County to attend Georgia Tech.

The Jaguars and Cam Robinson have agreed to a long term contract extension.

FoxSports has their top 100 prospects. It is significantly different than PFF and many others.

Media Selection

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: