Welcome to Draft Day, ladies and gentlemen! As promised, we have the final installment of the Mock Draft Database for this season, with 100 mocks all trying to project what our Minnesota Vikings are going to do with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. We’ve got a lot of new names in this week’s edition, and a brand new name at the top of the pile.
All of these mocks have been updated in the last 48 hours, and while some of them might change over the course of the rest of the afternoon. . .well, this is what we’ve got for our final Database for this year. Here are the mocks that make up our Database for this final update, with drafts in italics denoting mocks that have the Vikings making a trade of some sort (whether it’s up or down). Once again, most of these mocks from the NFL Mock Draft Database website, but we did get a few from the Mock Draft Database at Walter Football as well.
2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v7.0 (FINAL)
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (12)
|Round 2 (46)
|Round 3 (77)
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (12)
|Round 2 (46)
|Round 3 (77)
|4 For 4
|Anthony Staggs
|28 Apr
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Alpha Football Expert
|Staff
|28 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
|Sam Williams, Edge, Mississippi
|Barstool Sports
|Steven Cheah
|28 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Behind the Steel Curtain
|Andrew Wilbar
|28 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Cole Strange, IOL, Tennessee-Chattanooga
|Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State
|Bleacher Report
|Staff
|28 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Draft Preview
|Staff
|28 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Draft Utopia
|Chris Ransom
|28 Apr
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio
|Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma
|E$PN
|Mel Kiper Jr.
|28 Apr
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|E$PN
|Todd McShay
|28 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Football Fan Spot
|Steven Lourie
|28 Apr
|Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|Fox Sports
|Rob Rang
|28 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|NBC Sports
|Thor Nystrom
|28 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Darrian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky
|NFL Trade Rumors
|Nate Bouda
|28 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
|NFL.com
|Daniel Jeremiah
|28 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Pro Football Focus
|Cris Collinsworth
|28 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Sporting News
|Vinnie Iyer
|28 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
|Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
|Sports Gambling Podcast
|Staff
|28 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Sports Illustrated
|Brett Gibbons
|28 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Sports Illustrated
|Matt De Lima
|28 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Tankathon
|Staff
|28 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
|Cameron Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska
|The Athletic
|Chad Graff
|28 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|The Athletic
|Dane Brugler
|28 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|The Football Hub
|Brian Philpot
|28 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|The Sports Bank
|Paul Banks
|28 Apr
|Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|Walter Football
|Charlie Campbell
|28 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma
|Walter Football
|Walter Cherepinsky
|28 Apr
|Drake London, WR, Southern Cal
|Ed Ingram, IOL, Louisiana State
|Phildarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama
|4 For 4
|John Daigle
|27 Apr
|Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
|4 For 4
|Ryan Noonan
|27 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|98.5 The Sports Hub
|Mike Lockhart
|27 Apr
|Drake London, WR, Southern Cal
|Bleeding Green Nation
|Ben Natan
|27 Apr
|Drake London, WR, Southern Cal
|Blogging the Boys
|David Howman
|27 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Blue Chip Scouting
|Mike Hrynyshyn
|27 Apr
|Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
|Boston Globe
|Ben Volin
|27 Apr
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|CBS Sports
|Chris Trapasso
|27 Apr
|Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
|CBS Sports
|Josh Edwards
|27 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|CBS Sports
|Kyle Stackpole
|27 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|CBS Sports
|Pete Prisco
|27 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|CBS Sports
|Ryan Wilson
|27 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Chat Sports
|Tom Downey
|27 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Clutch Points
|Dillon Reagan
|27 Apr
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Colin Kapp
|Staff
|27 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|College Football News
|Pete Fiutak
|27 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
|Draft Dive
|Keith Libby
|27 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Draft ID
|Harris Oates
|27 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Draft ID
|Sawyer Hicks
|27 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Drafticipation
|Staff
|27 Apr
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|DraftTek
|Staff
|27 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
|Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|DraftWire
|Luke Easterling
|27 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|DraftWire
|Natalie Miller
|27 Apr
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|Eleven Warriors
|Dan Hope
|27 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Fantasy Pros
|Matthew Freedman
|27 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Fantrax HQ
|Reese Jones
|27 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Flurry Sports
|Luke Reimer
|27 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Football Nick
|Staff
|27 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Fox Sports
|Jason McIntyre
|27 Apr
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|M Live
|Ben Raven
|27 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|National Fanatic
|James Fedewa
|27 Apr
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|NFL.com
|Charles Davis
|27 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Palm Beach Post
|Joe Schad
|27 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Pewter Report
|Jon Ledyard
|27 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Pro Football Focus
|Michael Renner
|27 Apr
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|Pro Football Network
|Staff
|27 Apr
|Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
|Pro Football Network
|Tony Pauline
|27 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Cameron Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska
|Cade Otton, TE, Washington
|Rise N Draft
|Alex Simpson
|27 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|San Diego Union-Tribune
|Eddie Brown
|27 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Sports Illustrated
|Logan Lamorandier
|27 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Sports Illustrated
|Lorenz Leinweber
|27 Apr
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Stacking the Board
|Cam Marino
|27 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Stacking the Board
|Michael Marino
|27 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Steelers Depot
|Alex Kozora
|27 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Logan Hall, IDL, Houston
|Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio
|The Draft Network
|Brentley Weissman
|27 Apr
|Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
|The Draft Network
|Damian Parson
|27 Apr
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|The Draft Network
|Drae Harris
|27 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|The Draft Network
|Jack McKessey
|27 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|The Draft Network
|Jamie Eisner
|27 Apr
|Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
|The Draft Network
|Joe Marino
|27 Apr
|Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
|The Draft Network
|Keith Sanchez
|27 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|The Draft Network
|Kyle Crabbs
|27 Apr
|Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
|The Fan
|Cecil Lammey
|27 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|The Huddle
|Cory Bonini
|27 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|The Ringer
|Danny Kelly
|27 Apr
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|TouchdownWire
|Doug Farrar
|27 Apr
|Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
|USA Today
|Nate Davis
|27 Apr
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Washington Post
|Mark Maske
|27 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Yahoo! Sports
|Eric Edholm
|27 Apr
|Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
|Arizona Republic
|Bob McManaman
|26 Apr
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|CBS Sports
|Adam Aizer
|26 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Dynasty Nerds
|Jake Oliver
|26 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|ESPN
|Staff
|26 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Football Outsiders
|Benjamin Robinson
|26 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Football Sapient
|Kyler Cress
|26 Apr
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|NBC Sports
|Mike Florio
|26 Apr
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|NESN
|Sean T. McGuire
|26 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|NFL Trade Rumors
|Logan Ulrich
|26 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|NFL.com
|Bucky Brooks
|26 Apr
|Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
|Pro Football Focus
|Ari Meirov
|26 Apr
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Pro Football Network
|Adam Beasley
|26 Apr
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Sports Illustrated
|Albert Breer
|26 Apr
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Sports Illustrated
|Collin Haalboom
|26 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|USA Today
|Staff
|26 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The defensive backs ended this year’s Database at the top of the heap, as you’d expect, but there’s a brand new name occupying the top spot. Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie is now the most mocked player to the Vikings at #12 overall, appearing in 24% of our mocks for this final update. Derek Stingley Jr., who dominated the Database for most of the pre-draft process, falls to second at 22%. Up in third place among the DBs is the fast riser we talked about last week in Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, who is now up to 14% of the selections for this week.
Other defensive backs garnering votes in this week’s Database are Andrew Booth Jr. (2%), Kyler Gordon (2%), Kaiir Elam (1%), and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (1%). Overall, two-thirds of our mocks in this final Database have the Vikings selecting a defensive back this evening.
Second place continues to be held by the edge rushers, who picked up 14% of the selections. Nearly all of those are held by Jermaine Johnson II, who is mocked to the Vikings in 11 of our final 100 drafts. The other three are held by players who, for most of this pre-draft process, have been hanging out in the Top 5. Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux has picked up two selections in our final Database, while one brave soul has Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson falling to the Vikings at #12.
In third place are. . .the wide receivers? Yes, our final Database has the Vikings taking a receiver 11 times, with three new names joining the fray. Jameson Williams is the most-mocked receiver to the Vikings with four selections, and he’s joined by USC’s Drake London (3%), Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (3%), and Ohio State’s Chris Olave (1%). I’m not sure if the odds of the Vikings taking a wide receiver this evening are super high or anything, but it is an interesting thought.
Jordan Davis was the lone interior defensive lineman in this year’s Database, ending up with six of our final 100 selections. Tyler Linderbaum is the only offensive lineman in this final update with one selection. And, yes, we do have a quarterback in this final update after all, as Liberty signal caller Malik Willis has found his way into this final update with one selection.
Overall, through the course of these past seven weeks, there have been 26 different players mocked to the Vikings at the #12 spot in the first round, and 18 of those players appear in this final update. That brings us to the graphics, with the donut graph for this week’s selections coming up first. There’s still a lot of purple, but there’s a whole lot more of some of the other colors than there has been for most of this process as well.
Finally, we’ve got our final Jell-o salad draft, depicting how all of the players in our Database for this year have fluctuated up and down throughout the process.
If necessary, you may click on both of those pictures to embiggen them.
That does it for the Mock Draft Database for the 2022 NFL Draft and our Minnesota Vikings, ladies and gentlemen. We hope that you’ve enjoyed this year’s Database and that it’s brought you some perspective on what the purple could potentially do when the first round gets underway from Las Vegas this evening.
