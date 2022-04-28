 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v7.0 (FINAL)

A big comeback at the top

By Christopher Gates
Welcome to Draft Day, ladies and gentlemen! As promised, we have the final installment of the Mock Draft Database for this season, with 100 mocks all trying to project what our Minnesota Vikings are going to do with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. We’ve got a lot of new names in this week’s edition, and a brand new name at the top of the pile.

All of these mocks have been updated in the last 48 hours, and while some of them might change over the course of the rest of the afternoon. . .well, this is what we’ve got for our final Database for this year. Here are the mocks that make up our Database for this final update, with drafts in italics denoting mocks that have the Vikings making a trade of some sort (whether it’s up or down). Once again, most of these mocks from the NFL Mock Draft Database website, but we did get a few from the Mock Draft Database at Walter Football as well.

2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v7.0 (FINAL)

Site Name Date Round 1 (12) Round 2 (46) Round 3 (77)
4 For 4 Anthony Staggs 28 Apr Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
Alpha Football Expert Staff 28 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming Sam Williams, Edge, Mississippi
Barstool Sports Steven Cheah 28 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Behind the Steel Curtain Andrew Wilbar 28 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Cole Strange, IOL, Tennessee-Chattanooga Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State
Bleacher Report Staff 28 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Draft Preview Staff 28 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Draft Utopia Chris Ransom 28 Apr Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma
E$PN Mel Kiper Jr. 28 Apr Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
E$PN Todd McShay 28 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Football Fan Spot Steven Lourie 28 Apr Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Fox Sports Rob Rang 28 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
NBC Sports Thor Nystrom 28 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Darrian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky
NFL Trade Rumors Nate Bouda 28 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
NFL.com Daniel Jeremiah 28 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Pro Football Focus Cris Collinsworth 28 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Sporting News Vinnie Iyer 28 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
Sports Gambling Podcast Staff 28 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Sports Illustrated Brett Gibbons 28 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Sports Illustrated Matt De Lima 28 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Tankathon Staff 28 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor Cameron Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska
The Athletic Chad Graff 28 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
The Athletic Dane Brugler 28 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
The Football Hub Brian Philpot 28 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The Sports Bank Paul Banks 28 Apr Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Walter Football Charlie Campbell 28 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma
Walter Football Walter Cherepinsky 28 Apr Drake London, WR, Southern Cal Ed Ingram, IOL, Louisiana State Phildarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama
4 For 4 John Daigle 27 Apr Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
4 For 4 Ryan Noonan 27 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
98.5 The Sports Hub Mike Lockhart 27 Apr Drake London, WR, Southern Cal
Bleeding Green Nation Ben Natan 27 Apr Drake London, WR, Southern Cal
Blogging the Boys David Howman 27 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Blue Chip Scouting Mike Hrynyshyn 27 Apr Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Boston Globe Ben Volin 27 Apr Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
CBS Sports Chris Trapasso 27 Apr Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
CBS Sports Josh Edwards 27 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole 27 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
CBS Sports Pete Prisco 27 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson 27 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Chat Sports Tom Downey 27 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Clutch Points Dillon Reagan 27 Apr Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Colin Kapp Staff 27 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
College Football News Pete Fiutak 27 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
Draft Dive Keith Libby 27 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
Draft ID Harris Oates 27 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Draft ID Sawyer Hicks 27 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Drafticipation Staff 27 Apr Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
DraftTek Staff 27 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
DraftWire Luke Easterling 27 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
DraftWire Natalie Miller 27 Apr Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Eleven Warriors Dan Hope 27 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Fantasy Pros Matthew Freedman 27 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Fantrax HQ Reese Jones 27 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Flurry Sports Luke Reimer 27 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Football Nick Staff 27 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Fox Sports Jason McIntyre 27 Apr Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
M Live Ben Raven 27 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
National Fanatic James Fedewa 27 Apr Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
NFL.com Charles Davis 27 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Palm Beach Post Joe Schad 27 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Pewter Report Jon Ledyard 27 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
Pro Football Focus Michael Renner 27 Apr Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Pro Football Network Staff 27 Apr Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Pro Football Network Tony Pauline 27 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Cameron Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska Cade Otton, TE, Washington
Rise N Draft Alex Simpson 27 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
San Diego Union-Tribune Eddie Brown 27 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Sports Illustrated Logan Lamorandier 27 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
Sports Illustrated Lorenz Leinweber 27 Apr Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
Stacking the Board Cam Marino 27 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Stacking the Board Michael Marino 27 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Steelers Depot Alex Kozora 27 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Logan Hall, IDL, Houston Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio
The Draft Network Brentley Weissman 27 Apr Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
The Draft Network Damian Parson 27 Apr Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
The Draft Network Drae Harris 27 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
The Draft Network Jack McKessey 27 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The Draft Network Jamie Eisner 27 Apr Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
The Draft Network Joe Marino 27 Apr Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
The Draft Network Keith Sanchez 27 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
The Draft Network Kyle Crabbs 27 Apr Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
The Fan Cecil Lammey 27 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
The Huddle Cory Bonini 27 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The Ringer Danny Kelly 27 Apr Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
TouchdownWire Doug Farrar 27 Apr Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
USA Today Nate Davis 27 Apr Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
Washington Post Mark Maske 27 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Yahoo! Sports Eric Edholm 27 Apr Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Arizona Republic Bob McManaman 26 Apr Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
CBS Sports Adam Aizer 26 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Dynasty Nerds Jake Oliver 26 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
ESPN Staff 26 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Football Outsiders Benjamin Robinson 26 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Football Sapient Kyler Cress 26 Apr Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
NBC Sports Mike Florio 26 Apr Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
NESN Sean T. McGuire 26 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
NFL Trade Rumors Logan Ulrich 26 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
NFL.com Bucky Brooks 26 Apr Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Pro Football Focus Ari Meirov 26 Apr Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
Pro Football Network Adam Beasley 26 Apr Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
Sports Illustrated Albert Breer 26 Apr Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Sports Illustrated Collin Haalboom 26 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
USA Today Staff 26 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

The defensive backs ended this year’s Database at the top of the heap, as you’d expect, but there’s a brand new name occupying the top spot. Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie is now the most mocked player to the Vikings at #12 overall, appearing in 24% of our mocks for this final update. Derek Stingley Jr., who dominated the Database for most of the pre-draft process, falls to second at 22%. Up in third place among the DBs is the fast riser we talked about last week in Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, who is now up to 14% of the selections for this week.

Other defensive backs garnering votes in this week’s Database are Andrew Booth Jr. (2%), Kyler Gordon (2%), Kaiir Elam (1%), and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (1%). Overall, two-thirds of our mocks in this final Database have the Vikings selecting a defensive back this evening.

Second place continues to be held by the edge rushers, who picked up 14% of the selections. Nearly all of those are held by Jermaine Johnson II, who is mocked to the Vikings in 11 of our final 100 drafts. The other three are held by players who, for most of this pre-draft process, have been hanging out in the Top 5. Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux has picked up two selections in our final Database, while one brave soul has Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson falling to the Vikings at #12.

In third place are. . .the wide receivers? Yes, our final Database has the Vikings taking a receiver 11 times, with three new names joining the fray. Jameson Williams is the most-mocked receiver to the Vikings with four selections, and he’s joined by USC’s Drake London (3%), Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (3%), and Ohio State’s Chris Olave (1%). I’m not sure if the odds of the Vikings taking a wide receiver this evening are super high or anything, but it is an interesting thought.

Jordan Davis was the lone interior defensive lineman in this year’s Database, ending up with six of our final 100 selections. Tyler Linderbaum is the only offensive lineman in this final update with one selection. And, yes, we do have a quarterback in this final update after all, as Liberty signal caller Malik Willis has found his way into this final update with one selection.

Overall, through the course of these past seven weeks, there have been 26 different players mocked to the Vikings at the #12 spot in the first round, and 18 of those players appear in this final update. That brings us to the graphics, with the donut graph for this week’s selections coming up first. There’s still a lot of purple, but there’s a whole lot more of some of the other colors than there has been for most of this process as well.

Finally, we’ve got our final Jell-o salad draft, depicting how all of the players in our Database for this year have fluctuated up and down throughout the process.

If necessary, you may click on both of those pictures to embiggen them.

That does it for the Mock Draft Database for the 2022 NFL Draft and our Minnesota Vikings, ladies and gentlemen. We hope that you’ve enjoyed this year’s Database and that it’s brought you some perspective on what the purple could potentially do when the first round gets underway from Las Vegas this evening.

