2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v7.0 (FINAL)

Welcome to Draft Day, ladies and gentlemen! As promised, we have the final installment of the Mock Draft Database for this season, with 100 mocks all trying to project what our Minnesota Vikings are going to do with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. We’ve got a lot of new names in this week’s edition, and a brand new name at the top of the pile.

All of these mocks have been updated in the last 48 hours, and while some of them might change over the course of the rest of the afternoon. . .well, this is what we’ve got for our final Database for this year. Here are the mocks that make up our Database for this final update, with drafts in italics denoting mocks that have the Vikings making a trade of some sort (whether it’s up or down). Once again, most of these mocks from the NFL Mock Draft Database website, but we did get a few from the Mock Draft Database at Walter Football as well.

The defensive backs ended this year’s Database at the top of the heap, as you’d expect, but there’s a brand new name occupying the top spot. Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie is now the most mocked player to the Vikings at #12 overall, appearing in 24% of our mocks for this final update. Derek Stingley Jr., who dominated the Database for most of the pre-draft process, falls to second at 22%. Up in third place among the DBs is the fast riser we talked about last week in Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, who is now up to 14% of the selections for this week.

Other defensive backs garnering votes in this week’s Database are Andrew Booth Jr. (2%), Kyler Gordon (2%), Kaiir Elam (1%), and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (1%). Overall, two-thirds of our mocks in this final Database have the Vikings selecting a defensive back this evening.

Second place continues to be held by the edge rushers, who picked up 14% of the selections. Nearly all of those are held by Jermaine Johnson II, who is mocked to the Vikings in 11 of our final 100 drafts. The other three are held by players who, for most of this pre-draft process, have been hanging out in the Top 5. Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux has picked up two selections in our final Database, while one brave soul has Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson falling to the Vikings at #12.

In third place are. . .the wide receivers? Yes, our final Database has the Vikings taking a receiver 11 times, with three new names joining the fray. Jameson Williams is the most-mocked receiver to the Vikings with four selections, and he’s joined by USC’s Drake London (3%), Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (3%), and Ohio State’s Chris Olave (1%). I’m not sure if the odds of the Vikings taking a wide receiver this evening are super high or anything, but it is an interesting thought.

Jordan Davis was the lone interior defensive lineman in this year’s Database, ending up with six of our final 100 selections. Tyler Linderbaum is the only offensive lineman in this final update with one selection. And, yes, we do have a quarterback in this final update after all, as Liberty signal caller Malik Willis has found his way into this final update with one selection.

Overall, through the course of these past seven weeks, there have been 26 different players mocked to the Vikings at the #12 spot in the first round, and 18 of those players appear in this final update. That brings us to the graphics, with the donut graph for this week’s selections coming up first. There’s still a lot of purple, but there’s a whole lot more of some of the other colors than there has been for most of this process as well.

Finally, we’ve got our final Jell-o salad draft, depicting how all of the players in our Database for this year have fluctuated up and down throughout the process.

If necessary, you may click on both of those pictures to embiggen them.

That does it for the Mock Draft Database for the 2022 NFL Draft and our Minnesota Vikings, ladies and gentlemen. We hope that you’ve enjoyed this year’s Database and that it’s brought you some perspective on what the purple could potentially do when the first round gets underway from Las Vegas this evening.