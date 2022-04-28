2022 NFL Draft Results: Minnesota Vikings select Lewis Cine

After trading back all the way to the end of Round 1, the Minnesota Vikings have finally made a selection and taken a safety with the first pick of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era.

Lewis Cine Date of Birth: 5 October 1999 (22 years old) College: University of Georgia Drafted: Round 1, #32 overall Height: 6’1” Weight: 200 pounds Career accomplishments: First-Team All-SEC (2021), College Football Championship Game MVP (2021), Second-Team All-SEC (2020) Twitter handle: @LewisCine

With the 32nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have selected Lewis Cine, the safety out of Georgia.

Cine was a part of the best defense in college football last year, as he helped lead the Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship. He had an outstanding season, culminating with him being named MVP of the College Football Championship victory over Alabama.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Cine as the #3 safety in this year’s draft class and the #33 overall player on his Big Board. Here is what Brugler has to say about Cine.

A two-year starter at Georgia, Cine played free safety in former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning’s scheme, also seeing time at strong safety and the “money” position. He was born in Haiti, grew up in Florida, learned to play football in Boston, became a top recruit in Texas and earned All-American status at Georgia – a diverse journey that concluded with him earning Defensive MVP honors in the 2021 national championship game. With his range, explosiveness and appetite for contact, Cine is a do-everything safety and led a talent-rich Georgia defense in both tackles and passes defended in 2021. Although he has room to tidy up his tackling technique, he is at his best as a physical run defender, running the alley like a freight train and tuning up his target. Overall, Cine lacks ideal size by NFL standards and has marginal ball skills, but he is an enforcer vs. the run with the athleticism in coverage to make plays. He is an ascending talent with NFL starting skills, similar to Xavier McKinney as a prospect.

Cine will have an opportunity to start immediately at safety next to Harrison Smith in the spot vacated by the departure of Xavier Woods. Here’s hoping that the Vikings have done the right thing by making the trade they did. Only time will tell, we suppose.

Welcome to Minnesota, Lewis Cine!