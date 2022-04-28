2022 NFL Draft Trades: Minnesota Vikings make deal with Detroit Lions

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is making moves behind the scenes, letting the Minnesota Vikings move around the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Trade between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings receive: #32 overall (first round), #34 overall (second round), #66 overall (third round) Detroit Lions receive: #12 overall (WR Jameson Williams), #46 overall (second round) For more on the Lions perspective on this trade, be sure to check out Pride of Detroit

The Vikings have made a rare inter-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions. The deal sees the Vikings sending the 12th pick in the first round, along with the 46th pick overall (second-round pick) to Detroit in exchange for the 32nd pick (final pick in the first round), the 34th pick (second round), and the 66th pick (third round).

This means that the Vikings have dropped all the way down in the draft’s first round, which means that they’re going to miss out on a lot of blue chip players in order to accumulate more selections and higher selections in each round

The Vikings now won’t pick until the final pick of Round 1. . .unless they trade out again. We’re going to have more on this trade and the rest of the first round as we go through the evening.