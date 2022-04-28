SB Nation Reacts: Vikings fans believe secondary should be primary in NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft will be getting underway in a little more than four hours, and we polled fans of the Minnesota Vikings to see where they think the team should go in Thursday night’s first round.

The results, not surprisingly, are pretty much in tune with the results of our final Mock Draft Database for the offseason. A majority of Vikings fans believe that the first pick of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era should go towards solidifying the defensive secondary.

When asked, 57% of respondents to our survey said the Vikings should address the secondary first in this weekend’s draft. The wide receiver position came in second place with 15%, while the defensive and offensive lines checked in with 12% and 11% of the vote, respectively.

There are still a lot of rumors flying around out there, and the Vikings seem like they could be a prime target for a trade down in Thursday night’s first round. However, as the saying goes, in order to trade down you need to find someone that’s interested in trading up. Can the Vikings find a dance partner tonight or will they wind up selecting at #12? We’re going to find out in just a few hours here.