2022 NFL Draft Grades: Vikings select Lewis Cine at #32

It took all night. . .literally. . .but the Minnesota Vikings finally made their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the 32nd overall pick.

The pick came after the Vikings made a significant trade down with the Detroit Lions, sending picks #12 and #46 to Detroit in exchange for #32, #34, and #66. That was a pretty hefty drop for the Vikings to make, and whether or not they got enough in return for making such a swap seems to largely depend on which “trade chart” you were using at the time.

Cine, according to most sources, was a borderline 1st-round pick, so taking him at #32 seems to be just about the right spot for him. He’ll get an opportunity to start right away next to Harrison Smith and it will be interesting to see how the Vikings use him in his rookie season.

If you’ve followed this site for any length of time, you know that I don’t give draft grades of my own because it doesn’t make any sense to me to grade players before they actually get onto an NFL field. But we want to give everyone an opportunity to give their first impressions of how everything went down and how they feel about the pick, so we’re giving you an opportunity to do that right here.

Feel free to praise, vent, whatever the case may be in the comments and let us know what you think of the first pick of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era.