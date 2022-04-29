2022 NFL Draft Results: Minnesota Vikings select Ed Ingram

The Minnesota Vikings have made their second pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and yes. . .he can play guard.

Ed Ingram Date of Birth: 11 February 1999 (23 years old) College: Louisiana State University Drafted: Round 2, #59 overall Height: 6’3” Weight: 310 pounds Career accomplishments: Second-Team All-SEC (2021) Twitter handle: @EdIngram70

With the 59th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have selected Ed Ingram, the offensive lineman from Louisiana State University

Ingram is a smaller guard and has the versatility to play either left or right guard. With the questions that the Vikings have had on the interior of the offensive line over the past couple of years, it makes sense that they would try to do something to shore it up at this spot.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Ingram as his #9 guard in this year’s class. Here’s what he had to say about Ingram:

A four-year starter at LSU, Ingram lined up at left guard in former offensive coordinator Jake Peetz’s spread scheme (zone and gap). After missing the 2018 season due to suspension, he returned to the team during LSU’s National Title-winning season in 2019 and was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise erratic offense the past two seasons. Ingram displays patient movements and steady pad level in his pass sets and keeps his eyes and feet on the same page to react with rushers. He has the stun strength to turn 330-pound defenders into folding chairs, but his aggressive blocking demeanor will leave him off-kilter at times. Overall, Ingram needs to clean up his leaning and hand mechanics, but he has the explosive upper body, strong base and competitive temperament to match up with defensive interior linemen at the next level. He is scheme-versatile and looks like a future NFL starter.

It will be interesting to see how the Vikings handle Ingram and how he’ll fit into the scheme. Kevin O’Connell has said that the right guard spot is up for grabs, and you would have to think that Ed Ingram would be in the mix for that.

Welcome to Minnesota, Ed Ingram!