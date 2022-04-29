2022 NFL Draft Trades: Minnesota Vikings make deal with Green Bay Packers

With the NFL Draft comes trades, and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is making some moves to let the Minnesota Vikings move around the board. This one is another deal with a division rival, which comes as a significant surprise.

Trade between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings receive: #53 (second round), #59 (second round) Green Bay Packers receive: #34 (WR Christian Watson) For more on the TEAM perspective on this trade, be sure to check out Acme Packing Company

The Vikings have made a trade with the Green Bay Packers, sending the 34th pick to Wisconsin in exchange for both of the Packers’ second-round picks. Those selections are at #53 and #59 overall.

The Packers then used the 34th pick on North Dakota State University wide receiver Christian Watson.

This means that the Vikings are not going to select for a while yet, but they’ll now have two picks in both the second and the third rounds. If Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company are looking to add players to the roster, they’re going about it the right way, I think. This seems to be a much better deal, at least on the surface, than the deal they made last night with Detroit.

Stay tuned for the rest of tonight’s picks and trades, as the Vikings will now be on the clock next at #53.