2022 NFL Draft Trades: Minnesota Vikings make deal with Indianapolis Colts

After a pair of trade downs, the Minnesota Vikings have now moved up in the 2022 NFL Draft, making a trade with a team they’ll see on this year’s schedule.

Trade between the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts Minnesota Vikings receive: #42 overall (CB Andrew Booth Jr.), #122 (fourth round) TEAM receive: #53 overall (WR Alec Pierce), #77 (OL Bernhard Raimann), #192 (sixth round)

The Vikings then used the #42 pick on Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., which would appear to be a great value for the Vikings at this spot.

The Vikings next selection will be at #59 overall with one of the second round picks they acquired in the earlier trade this evening from the Green Bay Packers.

Keep it tuned right here for the rest of the moves the Minnesota Vikings are making over the course of the evening, ladies and gentlemen.