Minnesota Vikings News and Links: 29 April 2022

It’s Friday! Friday? Gotta get down on Friday! And the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books.

Pretty much all of the NFL news from yesterday centered around the first round of this year’s selection meeting, in which the Minnesota Vikings selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the 32nd overall pick. They made that pick after making a pretty big trade with their division rivals, the Detroit Lions, that saw them move down from #12 all the way to #32. I’m not totally sure what to make of the trade yet. . .at first blush I think the Vikings gave up too much and didn’t get enough back. . .but we’ll see how things play out today.

We’ll have the Open Thread for Round 2 up and ready to go at around 5:30 PM Central time as tonight’s festivities kick off at 6:00 PM Central.

Media Selection of the Day

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: