2022 NFL Draft Coverage: Everything you need to know for Night 2

The first night of the 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books, but we have two more full days of excitement to go! The Minnesota Vikings will be on the clock pretty early on in tonight’s selection meeting, so let’s get to it and let you know how you can follow along with all of the action this evening.

Television Coverage

The draft will once again be shown on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. Coverage will get underway tonight at 6:00 PM Central time, which is an hour earlier than things got started on night one.

Radio Coverage

On the terrestrial side, you can once again find coverage on your local Westwood One or ESPN Radio affiliate. If you’re using satellite radio, your best hookup is going to be SiriusXM NFL Radio, Channel 88, where they’ll be talking about everything that happened last night all day long before getting into today’s action.

Streaming Coverage

You will be able to get to a live stream of the Draft via either Watch ABC or Watch ESPN through your cable or satellite provider. I believe that NFL.com will also be streaming the event, so you can get your coverage from there as well.

Daily Norseman Coverage

We will once again be back at it with our two live streams, one from Climbing the Pocket and one from Vikings Report with Drew and Ted. You can either go direct to the YouTube channels for each broadcast at the links there, or you can watch them when we have them embedded in our Open Threads for each round.

As usual, we will have the Open Thread for Round 2 up approximately 30 minutes before the start of the round, so look for that to drop here on the site at around 5:30 PM Central.

Vikings Day Two Selections

As it stands right now, the Vikings are slated to make three picks on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft:

Round 2, #34 overall

Round 3, #66 overall

Round 3, #77 overall

Those first two picks come from the trade they made with the Detroit Lions last night.

In the second round, teams will only get seven minutes to make their selection, and that number drops to five minutes for Round 3, so they’ll be coming in fast and furious all night long.

That should be everything you need to know in order to follow along with what our Minnesota Vikings are doing in Las Vegas in the 2022 NFL Draft. We hope to see a lot of you here again this evening!