2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 mock selections for the Vikings

We’re all eagerly awaiting Night 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Minnesota Vikings are currently slated to have three selections in tonight’s action. That includes the second pick in the second round, which means they’re going to be on the clock early tonight.

Lest you thought that “mock draft season” was over until 2023, there are some folks out there that have put together some projections for what they expect to happen in Rounds 2 and 3. Here’s what they see in the crystal ball for the Vikings.

34. Minnesota Vikings (via Lions): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson The Vikings continue to upgrade their secondary with this selection. A scheme-diverse cornerback, Booth is an athletic cover man with outstanding ball skills. While he has a few missed tackles in part to being over aggressive, Booth is physical and willing as a run defender. If it weren’t for his sports hernia surgery last month, he likely would have been a first-round pick. Either way, he’s expected to be ready for the start of camp. 66. Vikings (via Lions): Nik Bonitto, edge, Oklahoma 77. Vikings: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

34. Minnesota Vikings (via the Detroit Lions): Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State The Minnesota Vikings swung one of the earlier trades on the night, moving down to the end of the first round in a deal with the Detroit Lions. At the end of the first round, the Vikings addressed their secondary, adding safety Lewis Cine from Georgia. Now they turn to the pass rush, and add Arnold Ebiketie from Penn State. Ebiketie has the potential to be a force off the edge at the next level, and already has a solid base of pass rushing moves to build on.

2 (34) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit) LB NAKOBE DEAN, GEORGIA First Round Pick: S Lewis Cine, Georgia The Vikings potentially played this perfectly. Dean is the biggest slider of the draft – he could’ve gone in the top 15 and no one would’ve blinked – and now he falls right into their lap. They could keep working on the secondary – Clemson CB Andrew Booth is there – but they need a versatile linebacker, too. 3 (66) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit) CB Marcus Jones, Houston 3 (77) Minnesota Vikings DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

34) Minnesota Vikings: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota Although the Minnesota Vikings added Za’Darius Smith in free agency, that shouldn’t preclude them from adding extra talent on the edge. Touted as a first-round prospect after an exceptional pre-draft process, Boye Mafe gives them an explosive pass-rush prospect who combines impressive bend capacity with power to be a dangerous threat. 66) Minnesota Vikings Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina 77) Minnesota Vikings Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

34. Minnesota Vikings (via DET) Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson | Highlights The Vikings did well to get safety Lewis Cine in Round 1 after trading back, and they should continue to address the secondary with cornerback Patrick Peterson turning 32 this year and having signed to only a one-year deal.

34. Minnesota Vikings (from DET) | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. 66. Minnesota Vikings (from DET) | Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis 77. Minnesota Vikings | Nevada QB Carson Strong

34. Minnesota Vikings (from Lions) Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (6-0, 194 pounds) The Vikings brought back fading Patrick Peterson because of hurting depth but they still need to address corner to get the ideal complement to well-rounded Cameron Dantzler. Booth’s size, strength and aggressiveness that add up to big plays on the ball make him an ideal protegee for Peterson. 66. Minnesota Vikings (from Lions) Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (6-3, 220 pounds) The Vikings extended Kirk Cousins and went cold on Kellen Mond fast. Strong would be a good stash in Kevin O’Connell’s offense give Cousins is going into his Age 34 season. 77. Minnesota Vikings Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (6-6, 252 pounds) The Vikings lost Tyler Conklin in free agency and with Ruckert, they can get some of receiving pop back to better complement returning Irv Smith Jr. in 12 personnel.

34. Minnesota Vikings: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington After adding Lewis Cine in the first round, the Vikings continue reshaping their secondary with Gordon. 66. Minnesota Vikings: Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma 77. Minnesota Vikings: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

34) Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson 66) Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State 77) Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

There you go, folks. Any of those second and third-round mocks do anything for you as a Vikings fan? Do you think there are more trades in the works from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company?