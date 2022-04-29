 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vikings 2022 Day Two Mock Draft

By MarkSP18
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Well, the Vikings made a major trade with a division rival to move down to the last pick of the 1st round and picked up the second pick of the 2nd and 3rd rounds but have to give up their own 2nd round pick.

It was not well received here and on other Vikings fan sites but the newer nerd models say it was a good/fair deal. The nerds win. The Browns tried this back in 2016 and it did not work too well. Not sure if they are still doing similar stuff but it is more than likely they are using analytics.

I do not think it was enough and that the Lions should have paid more of a premium to move all the way up to 12.

https://www.espn.com/blog/minnesota-vikings/post/_/id/31760/minnesota-vikings-nfl-draft-picks-2022-analysis-for-every-selection

There’s no way to round off this edge. The Vikings didn’t get the kind of slam-dunk value you would hope to get in exchange for trading down 20 spots in the first round. They in essence swapped first- and second-round picks with the Lions, going from No. 12 to No. 32 in the first and from No. 46 to No. 34 in the second, in exchange for an early pick in the third round (No. 66 overall). Ultimately, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah decided he was better off making the deal than turning it down, even if it wasn’t a rout on any trade charts. In the process, he passed at No. 12 on a higher-regarded safety in Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton. If nothing else, Adofo-Mensah left a clear trail for second-guessing his first-ever draft pick.

Not a glowing review but what can you do eh?

Time to move on. What can they do tonight? Glad you asked.

TRADES

Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks

Sent: Round 2 Pick 2

Received: Round 2 Pick 8, Round 4 Pick 4

...

Trade Partner: New York Giants

Sent: Round 3 Pick 13, Round 6 Pick 12

Received: Round 3 Pick 17, Round 5 Pick 4

...

Trade Partner: Tennessee Titans

Sent: Round 5 Pick 4, Round 6 Pick 13

Received: Round 4 Pick 26

...

40: R2 P8 EDGE David Ojabo - Michigan

Height: 6’4”
Weight: 252
Arm: 33 1/2”
Hand: 9 1/8”
Wing: 81”
40: 4.55
20: 2.64
10: 1.59
VJ: 35”
BJ: 10’2”
SS: 4.45
Michigan v Maryland Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

66: R3 P2 DL Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma

Height: 6’3.5”
Weight: 290
Arm: 35 1/4”
Hand: 10 1/4”
Wing: 84 3/4”
40: 4.89
20: 2.85
10: 1.71
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Oklahoma Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

81: R3 P17 CB Marcus Jones - Houston

Height: 5’8.1”
Weight: 177
Arm: 28 7/8”
Hand: 8 7/8”
Wing: 69 3/4”
NCAA Football: Navy at Houston Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

109: R4 P4 LB Troy Andersen - Montana State

Height: 6’3.4”
Weight: 243
Arm: 32 3/8”
Hand: 9 1/4”
Wing: 77 7/8”
40: 4.42
20: 2.53
10: 1.49
VJ: 36”
BJ: 10’8”
SS: 4.07
3C: 6.77
2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

131: R4 P26 G Zach Tom - Wake Forest

Height: 6’4.2”
Weight: 307
Arm: 33 1/4”
Hand: 10 3/8”
Wing: 80 7/8”
40: 4.94
20: 2.83
10: 1.63
BP: 24
VJ: 33”
BJ: 9’10”
SS: 4.47
3C: 7.32
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 Wake Forest at Army

156: R5 P13 WR Romeo Doubs - Nevada

Height: 6’1.7”
Weight: 204
Arm: 32 7/8”
Hand: 10 1/8”
Wing: 78 1/8”
BP: 13
Portland State v Nevada Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images

184: R6 P5 TE James Mitchell - Virginia Tech

Height: 6’4”
Weight: 249
Arm: 33”
Hand: 9 7/8”
Wing: 78 1/2”
BP: 18
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 Belk Bowl - Virginia Tech v Kentucky Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

219: R6 P40 CB Akayleb Evans - Missouri

Height: 6’2”
Weight: 201
Arm: 32”
Hand: 8 3/4”
Wing: 74 3/4”
40: 4.46
20: 2.59
10: 1.54
BP: 17
VJ: 36”
BJ: 10’9”
SS: 4.09
3C: 7.07
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Central Michigan at Missouri Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

250: R7 P29 OT Vederian Lowe - Illinois

Height: 6’4.5”
Weight: 314
Arm: 35 3/8”
Hand: 10 3/8”
Wing: 85 3/4”
40: 5.22
20: 2.99
10: 1.75
VJ: 25 1/2”
BJ: 8’3”
SS: 4.71
3C: 7.83
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

There you go. A quick and dirty mock for tonight. I am hoping the analytics inform Kwesi that he should trade down from 34 a few spots to pick up a 4th round pick.

Here is the fanspeak mock simulator but I do not think the free one allows trade.

https://fanspeak.com/ontheclock-nfl-mock-draft-simulator/live/index.php

Feel free to post your mocks for tonight and the rest of the draft.

