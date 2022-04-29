Vikings 2022 Day Two Mock Draft

Well, the Vikings made a major trade with a division rival to move down to the last pick of the 1st round and picked up the second pick of the 2nd and 3rd rounds but have to give up their own 2nd round pick.

It was not well received here and on other Vikings fan sites but the newer nerd models say it was a good/fair deal. The nerds win. The Browns tried this back in 2016 and it did not work too well. Not sure if they are still doing similar stuff but it is more than likely they are using analytics.

I do not think it was enough and that the Lions should have paid more of a premium to move all the way up to 12.

There’s no way to round off this edge. The Vikings didn’t get the kind of slam-dunk value you would hope to get in exchange for trading down 20 spots in the first round. They in essence swapped first- and second-round picks with the Lions, going from No. 12 to No. 32 in the first and from No. 46 to No. 34 in the second, in exchange for an early pick in the third round (No. 66 overall). Ultimately, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah decided he was better off making the deal than turning it down, even if it wasn’t a rout on any trade charts. In the process, he passed at No. 12 on a higher-regarded safety in Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton. If nothing else, Adofo-Mensah left a clear trail for second-guessing his first-ever draft pick.

Not a glowing review but what can you do eh?

Time to move on. What can they do tonight? Glad you asked.

TRADES

Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks

Sent: Round 2 Pick 2

Received: Round 2 Pick 8, Round 4 Pick 4

Trade Partner: New York Giants

Sent: Round 3 Pick 13, Round 6 Pick 12

Received: Round 3 Pick 17, Round 5 Pick 4

Trade Partner: Tennessee Titans

Sent: Round 5 Pick 4, Round 6 Pick 13

Received: Round 4 Pick 26

40: R2 P8 EDGE David Ojabo - Michigan

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 252

Arm: 33 1/2”

Hand: 9 1/8”

Wing: 81”

40: 4.55

20: 2.64

10: 1.59

VJ: 35”

BJ: 10’2”

SS: 4.45

66: R3 P2 DL Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma

Height: 6’3.5”

Weight: 290

Arm: 35 1/4”

Hand: 10 1/4”

Wing: 84 3/4”

40: 4.89

20: 2.85

10: 1.71

81: R3 P17 CB Marcus Jones - Houston

Height: 5’8.1”

Weight: 177

Arm: 28 7/8”

Hand: 8 7/8”

Wing: 69 3/4”

109: R4 P4 LB Troy Andersen - Montana State

Height: 6’3.4”

Weight: 243

Arm: 32 3/8”

Hand: 9 1/4”

Wing: 77 7/8”

40: 4.42

20: 2.53

10: 1.49

VJ: 36”

BJ: 10’8”

SS: 4.07

3C: 6.77

131: R4 P26 G Zach Tom - Wake Forest

Height: 6’4.2”

Weight: 307

Arm: 33 1/4”

Hand: 10 3/8”

Wing: 80 7/8”

40: 4.94

20: 2.83

10: 1.63

BP: 24

VJ: 33”

BJ: 9’10”

SS: 4.47

3C: 7.32

156: R5 P13 WR Romeo Doubs - Nevada

Height: 6’1.7”

Weight: 204

Arm: 32 7/8”

Hand: 10 1/8”

Wing: 78 1/8”

BP: 13

184: R6 P5 TE James Mitchell - Virginia Tech

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 249

Arm: 33”

Hand: 9 7/8”

Wing: 78 1/2”

BP: 18

219: R6 P40 CB Akayleb Evans - Missouri

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 201

Arm: 32”

Hand: 8 3/4”

Wing: 74 3/4”

40: 4.46

20: 2.59

10: 1.54

BP: 17

VJ: 36”

BJ: 10’9”

SS: 4.09

3C: 7.07

250: R7 P29 OT Vederian Lowe - Illinois

Height: 6’4.5”

Weight: 314

Arm: 35 3/8”

Hand: 10 3/8”

Wing: 85 3/4”

40: 5.22

20: 2.99

10: 1.75

VJ: 25 1/2”

BJ: 8’3”

SS: 4.71

3C: 7.83

There you go. A quick and dirty mock for tonight. I am hoping the analytics inform Kwesi that he should trade down from 34 a few spots to pick up a 4th round pick.

Here is the fanspeak mock simulator but I do not think the free one allows trade.

Feel free to post your mocks for tonight and the rest of the draft.