2022 NFL Draft: Round 2 Discussion

It’s that time again, ladies and gentlemen, as we are just about ready to start Night Two of the 2022 NFL Draft. Your Minnesota Vikings are going to be on the clock very early on, so we’ll have to be ready when it happens.

Also, tonight’s first selection will be announced by former Vikings’ running back Ed Marinaro, who was the team’s second-round pick fifty years ago as a part of the 1972 NFL Draft.

After the deal the Vikings made with the Detroit Lions last night, they are slated to select at #34 overall, which is the second pick in the second round. The only team ahead of them is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who now pick at #33 because of a deal they made with the Jacksonville Jaguars late in Round 1.

We’ll be keeping track of all of the action for the Vikings, whether it’s a pick, a trade, or whatever other crazy things might happen. We’ve also got our two live broadcasts from Climbing the Pocket and Vikings Report with Drew and Ted that will be appearing here at around 6:00 PM Central when things officially get underway. Be sure to refresh your browser in order to make those appear.

With that, it’s time to get things started for Night 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft! Talk about all of the proceedings right here, and if things start to bog down a bit, we’ll start up a new discussion thread for the action to move to.