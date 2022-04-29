2022 NFL Draft: Round 3 Discussion

The party in Las Vegas rages on, as it has a tendency to do, because we’re moving to Round 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft! What are the Minnesota Vikings going to do? I don’t know, but I can’t wait to find out!

Things are going to be happening fast and furious from here on out, as the time limit for picks has been reduced to five minutes. I’m sure that there will be points where the television coverage will fall behind the picks that are actually being made, but we’ll do our best to keep everything timely.

In the second round, the Vikings made a pair of trades, with the end result being the selection of Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. with pick #42. They followed that up by selecting LSU guard Ed Ingram with the 59th overall pick.

As it stands right now, the Vikings are slotted to pick at #66 overall, and that’s the last pick they’re slated to have tonight as of right now because they sent #77 to the Colts in the deal that allowed them to move up to take Andrew Booth Jr.

With that, let’s see what the Minnesota Vikings have in store for us in Round 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, folks. Enjoy!