2022 NFL Draft Grades: Vikings take Andrew Booth Jr. at #42

For the second time in two picks, after some deft maneuvering from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company, the Minnesota Vikings have added another piece to their secondary with the selection of Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr., who they selected at #42 overall.

This looks like a really solid pick for the Vikings, as Booth was a guy that probably could have gone much earlier than he did. He had some sports hernia surgery this offseason and that, apparently, scared some teams away from him, allowing him to fall to #42.

There’s no reason to think that Booth shouldn’t be able to come in and compete right away for a starting job in the Vikings’ secondary, given the inconsistency of Cameron Dantzler and the relative dearth of talent behind him on the depth chart.

We want to know what you think of the selection of Andrew Booth Jr. by the Minnesota Vikings while we wait to see what the team does at #59 overall. Let us know what you think!