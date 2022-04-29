 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft Grades: Vikings take Andrew Booth Jr. at #42

What do you think of the pick?

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Clemson v South Carolina Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

For the second time in two picks, after some deft maneuvering from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company, the Minnesota Vikings have added another piece to their secondary with the selection of Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr., who they selected at #42 overall.

This looks like a really solid pick for the Vikings, as Booth was a guy that probably could have gone much earlier than he did. He had some sports hernia surgery this offseason and that, apparently, scared some teams away from him, allowing him to fall to #42.

There’s no reason to think that Booth shouldn’t be able to come in and compete right away for a starting job in the Vikings’ secondary, given the inconsistency of Cameron Dantzler and the relative dearth of talent behind him on the depth chart.

We want to know what you think of the selection of Andrew Booth Jr. by the Minnesota Vikings while we wait to see what the team does at #59 overall. Let us know what you think!

Poll

What grade would you give the Minnesota Vikings’ selection of Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at #42 overall?

view results
  • 39%
    A
    (460 votes)
  • 22%
    A-
    (264 votes)
  • 21%
    B+
    (246 votes)
  • 9%
    B
    (107 votes)
  • 1%
    B-
    (20 votes)
  • 1%
    C+
    (22 votes)
  • 1%
    C
    (17 votes)
  • 0%
    C-
    (6 votes)
  • 0%
    D+
    (6 votes)
  • 0%
    D
    (3 votes)
  • 1%
    D-
    (19 votes)
1170 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Your Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Draft Tracker

View all 48 stories

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...