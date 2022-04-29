2022 NFL Draft Discussion: Round 2, Part 2

We are rolling right along in the 2022 NFL Draft, as Round 2 action continues from Las Vegas!

The Vikings have made a couple of trades in the second round. . .one down with the Green Bay Packers and one up with the Indianapolis Colts. . .and wound up selecting Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. with the 42nd overall pick. The team is still slated to pick again at #59, so we’ll have another pick coming soon.

Or another trade. Whatever.

We’re continuing with our coverage here as well, with our live shows from Climbing the Pocket and Vikings Report with Drew and Ted. You can check both of those out right here.

We’ll have a discussion thread up for Round 3 up when the round starts. . .that makes sense, right? In the meantime, feel free to talk about what the Vikings are doing or any of the other picks that are taking place in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft!