2022 NFL Draft Grades: Minnesota Vikings select Ed Ingram at #59

After using their first two selections in the 2022 NFL Draft on defense, the Minnesota Vikings turned their attention to the offensive line with their third selection, taking Louisiana State University guard Ed Ingram with their pick acquired from Green Bay earlier in the night.

There is one pretty significant knock on Ingram, that being a suspension that he served in 2018 after being charged with sexual assault against a minor. While I’m guessing that the Vikings have talked to him about the issue and are comfortable with what he told them in any sort of interview they did with him, that really puts quite a damper on the pick. . .at least it does for me.

From a purely football-related standpoint, Ingram is likely going to be a part of the competition at right guard when the Vikings get to Training Camp in July. Will he win that competition? I don’t know, but he probably has as good a chance as anyone at this point.

