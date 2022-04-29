2022 NFL Draft Grades: Vikings select Brian Asamoah at #66

The Minnesota Vikings moved back to the defensive side of the football with their fourth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah with the 66th pick in this year’s selection meeting.

The Vikings could use some youth in the linebacking corps, with Anthony Barr probably not coming back this next season and both Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks both on the wrong side of 30. Asamoah is the kind of player that always seems to be around the football making plays and could likely play anywhere in the new Ed Donatell 3-4 scheme. The Vikings might have some opportunities for him as a rookie, but at the very least he should be able to serve as a core special teamer early on.

