2022 NFL Draft Coverage: Everything you need to know for Day 3

The NFL Draft always takes (seemingly) forever to arrive, and then it’s suddenly all over. This year is no different, as we’re already preparing for the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, so we want everyone to be able to follow along with all of the action. Here’s everything you need to know to follow along with the proceedings as well as where the Minnesota Vikings will be picking on the Draft’s final day.

Television Coverage

Once again, the Draft will be shown on both ESPN and the NFL Network. The Draft will also be shown on ABC, but for Saturday’s coverage it’s going to be a simulcast of the ESPN feed rather than its own independent thing. We’re going to be getting an early start on Saturday, as things are set to get underway at 11:00 AM Central, and we’ll be here for it.

Radio Coverage

Once again, the Draft will be carried on ESPN Radio and Westwood One affiliates. I’ve been told that KFAN in Minneapolis is carrying draft coverage, but for Saturday I’m not sure if they’re doing something unique or not. I’m not sure if it carries over to the other Vikings Radio Network affiliates, either.

You’ll also be able to get Draft coverage on satellite radio via SiriusXM NFL Radio, which is Channel 88 on both dials.

Streaming Coverage

You will be able to get to a live stream of the Draft via either Watch ABC or Watch ESPN through your cable or satellite provider. I believe that NFL.com will also be streaming the event, so you can get your coverage from there as well.

Daily Norseman Coverage

We’re only going to have one live broadcast tomorrow, as the gang from Climbing the Pocket will be carrying the torch for us. Here on the site, we’re going to have all of the picks and/or trades that the Vikings make on Day 3, with immediate analysis and more coverage as the next week or so continues. We’ll also have an Open Thread for each round for everyone to discuss what’s happening with the Vikings and all the other picks.

Vikings Day Three Selections

As it stands right now, the Vikings are slotted to pick five times on Saturday, with at least one selection in each of the Draft’s remaining four rounds.

Round 4, #122 overall (acquired from Indianapolis in Andrew Booth trade)

Round 5, #156 overall (acquired from Baltimore in Yannick Ngakoue trade)

Round 6, #184 overall (acquired from New York Jets in Chris Herndon trade)

Round 6, #191 overall (acquired from Kansas City in Mike Hughes trade)

Round 7, #250 overall (acquired from Denver in Stephen Weatherly trade)

We don’t know if the Vikings will actually make all of those picks, but we’ll certainly be here regardless of whether those picks are made or traded or whatever the case may be.

We’d like to thank all of you that have gotten your Draft coverage this weekend from us here at The Daily Norseman, as well as the broadcasts from Climbing the Pocket and Vikings Report with Drew and Ted. Draft weekend is always awesome, and we love doing it to give our readers all the most up-to-date information possible. We’ll finish things out tomorrow, and we hope you’ll be here for it!