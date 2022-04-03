It’s time, once again, for the latest installment of your Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, where we take a look at what the draftniks from around the internet are projecting our favorite football team to do when the 2022 NFL Draft comes around in less than four weeks.
We are now up to 70 mocks in our Database, and once again the vast majority of them have been updated or newly-added since the last time we did one of these updates. We get most of these mocks from the NFL Mock Draft Database website and take out the selections for the Vikings because. . .well, those are the ones we care about. Again, if you see a draft that’s shown in italics, that’s one where the mock drafter has projected the Vikings to make a trade.
With that, here are the 70 mocks that make up the Database for this week.
2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v4.0
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (12)
|Round 2 (46)
|Round 3 (77)
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (12)
|Round 2 (46)
|Round 3 (77)
|The Draft Network
|Joe Marino
|3 Apr
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|NFL Draft Hub
|Trenton Corn
|2 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Pro Football Network
|Oliver Hodgkinson
|2 Apr
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
|Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
|TouchdownWire
|Doug Farrar
|2 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Drake Jackson, Edge, Southern Cal
|Behind the Steel Curtain
|Andrew Wilbar
|1 Apr
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Bleacher Report
|Kristopher Knox
|1 Apr
|George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
|Bleacher Report
|Staff
|1 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|CBS Sports
|Kyle Stackpole
|1 Apr
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|For the Win
|Christian D'Andrea
|1 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Houston Chronicle
|Brooks Kubena
|1 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Neptune Scouting
|Alex Katson
|1 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Logan Hall, IDL, Houston
|Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio
|Ninety-Nine Yards
|Owain Jones
|1 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Sports Illustrated
|Kevin Hanson
|1 Apr
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|CBS Sports
|Chris Trapasso
|31 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|CBS Sports
|Josh Edwards
|31 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
|CBS Sports
|Pete Prisco
|31 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|CBS Sports
|Ryan Wilson
|31 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|DraftTek
|Staff
|31 Mar
|Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
|Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma
|Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
|Fantasy Pros
|Mike Fanelli
|31 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma
|Hogs Haven
|Tyler Roman
|31 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|NFL.com
|Cynthia Frelund
|31 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|The Score
|Staff
|31 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|USA Today
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|31 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Wolf Sports
|Dylan Chappine
|31 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
|Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
|Yahoo! Sports
|Eric Edholm
|31 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Alpha Football
|Staff
|30 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Bolt Beat
|Jason Reed
|30 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Dallas Morning News
|Calvin Watkins
|30 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Draft ID
|Harris Oates
|30 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|ESPN
|Mike Tannenbaum
|30 Mar
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Football Nick
|Nick Barrett
|30 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
|Cole Strange, IOL, Tennessee-Chattanooga
|Pro Football Network
|Dalton Miller
|30 Mar
|Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
|SleeperU
|Smitty
|30 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|The Draft Network
|Brentley Weissman
|30 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
|The Huddle
|Cory Bonini
|30 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Athlon Sports
|Bryan Fischer
|29 Mar
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Chat Sports
|Tom Downey
|29 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Draft Utopia
|Chris Ransom
|29 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Nicholas Petit-Friere, OT, Ohio State
|Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma
|NFL.com
|Bucky Brooks
|29 Mar
|Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|Pro Football Network
|James Fragoza
|29 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Sports Talk
|Sam Teets
|29 Mar
|Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
|Logan Hall, IDL, Houston
|The Huddle Report
|Brian Johannes
|29 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|The Sports Bank
|Paul Banks
|29 Mar
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Walter Football
|Walter Cherepinsky
|29 Mar
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
|Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech
|Draft Countdown
|Brian Bosarge
|28 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|DraftWire
|Luke Easterling
|28 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M
|Fantasy Pros
|Ryan Freedman
|28 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Football Fan Spot
|Steven Lourie
|28 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
|Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa
|Full Press Coverage
|Braden Holecek
|28 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Pro Football Focus
|Austin Gayle
|28 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Sharp Football Analysis
|Ryan McCrystal
|28 Mar
|George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
|Sports Illustrated
|John Shipley
|28 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Sports Illustrated
|Zack Patraw
|28 Mar
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Walter Football
|Charlie Campbell
|28 Mar
|George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
|Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
|Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut
|Comm Show Bomb Show
|TA
|27 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Loaded Box Podcast
|Mikey Ostrowski
|27 Mar
|Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
|Sports Illustrated
|Schuyler Callihan
|27 Mar
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Barstool Sports
|Matt Fitzgerald
|26 Mar
|Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
|Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
|DraftPlex
|Jason Pruett
|26 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|New York Post
|Steve Serby
|26 Mar
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|Pro Football Network
|Cam Mellor
|26 Mar
|Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
|Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State
|Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
|Tankathon
|Staff
|26 Mar
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
|Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
|The Game Day
|Marcus Mosher
|26 Mar
|Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
|Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
|Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
|CBS Sports
|Tom Fornelli
|25 Mar
|Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
|NBC Sports Boston
|Thor Nystrom
|25 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|Nick Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma
|Ed Ingram, IOL, Louisiana State
|NFL.com
|Chad Reuter
|25 Mar
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
|Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
|Sporting News
|Vinnie Iyer
|25 Mar
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|NFL Draft Guru
|Staff
|24 Mar
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Pro Football Network
|Ian Cummings
|24 Mar
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
|USA Today
|Nate Davis
|24 Mar
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Not surprisingly, the defensive backs are continuing their dominance in our fourth Database of the offseason. Of the 70 mock drafts we’ve sampled for this week’s Database, there are 50 of them that have the Vikings using the 12th overall pick to address the defensive backfield.
Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU is once again crushing the field this week, as he’s garnered 27 of a possible 70 selections this week. That’s more than double the next-highest number of selections this week. We do, however, have a new name in second place, as Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie has jumped into the #2 spot with 12 selections. Ahmad Gardner of Cincinnati, whose likelihood of being available at #12 seems to be decreasing significantly, has fallen all the way to six selections this week.
Rounding out our defensive back selections are Andrew Booth Jr. of Clemson, who is back this week after a couple of weeks’ absence. His name appears three times this week, while Kaiir Elam of Florida is mocked to the Vikings twice in this week’s Database.
Edge defenders continue to be the second-most mocked position for the Vikings, but it’s becoming a more and more distant second each week. This week sees edge rushers being mocked to the Vikings 10 times, with six of those going to Florida State star Jermaine Johnson II. Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis picks up three selections this week, while Georgia’s Travon Walker also makes a re-appearance in this week’s Database, jumping back in with one selection.
The offensive linemen are up to third place this week as far as positions go with four total selections. Those picks are evenly split between Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.
Jordan Davis of Georgia continues to hold it down for interior defensive linemen, but his support seems to be dropping as well. He only appears three times in this week’s Database.
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams picked up another vote of support, as he now appears twice in our Database. Rounding things out is Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, who maintains his one selection from last week.
Honestly, at this point the Vikings picking anything but a cornerback at #12 would be a significant upset. . .but there are still about three and a half weeks to go for this process to sort itself out, so we’ll see how things work out.
Here are our graphics for this week, starting with your donut chart for this week’s selections.
Usually if a player is getting less than 5% of the picks, I move them “off” the donut so that it can be clear which slice belongs to them.
Finally, our “Jell-o salad” graph for the week continues to show a larger and larger amount of purple dominating the selections this week. That’s the color we’ve chosen for the defensive backs in this year’s Database.
As always, you can embiggen both pictures by clicking on them in a cromulent manner, which should allow you to read them more easily.
That’s our Mock Draft Database for this week, ladies and gentlemen! We’ve only got three or four more of these to go and then the 2022 NFL Draft will officially be upon us.
