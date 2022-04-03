 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v4.0

The cornerbacks continue to dominate

By Christopher Gates
It’s time, once again, for the latest installment of your Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, where we take a look at what the draftniks from around the internet are projecting our favorite football team to do when the 2022 NFL Draft comes around in less than four weeks.

We are now up to 70 mocks in our Database, and once again the vast majority of them have been updated or newly-added since the last time we did one of these updates. We get most of these mocks from the NFL Mock Draft Database website and take out the selections for the Vikings because. . .well, those are the ones we care about. Again, if you see a draft that’s shown in italics, that’s one where the mock drafter has projected the Vikings to make a trade.

With that, here are the 70 mocks that make up the Database for this week.

2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v4.0

Site Name Date Round 1 (12) Round 2 (46) Round 3 (77)
The Draft Network Joe Marino 3 Apr Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
NFL Draft Hub Trenton Corn 2 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Pro Football Network Oliver Hodgkinson 2 Apr Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
TouchdownWire Doug Farrar 2 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Drake Jackson, Edge, Southern Cal
Behind the Steel Curtain Andrew Wilbar 1 Apr Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Bleacher Report Kristopher Knox 1 Apr George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
Bleacher Report Staff 1 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole 1 Apr Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
For the Win Christian D'Andrea 1 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Houston Chronicle Brooks Kubena 1 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Neptune Scouting Alex Katson 1 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Logan Hall, IDL, Houston Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio
Ninety-Nine Yards Owain Jones 1 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Sports Illustrated Kevin Hanson 1 Apr Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
CBS Sports Chris Trapasso 31 Mar Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
CBS Sports Josh Edwards 31 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
CBS Sports Pete Prisco 31 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson 31 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
DraftTek Staff 31 Mar Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
Fantasy Pros Mike Fanelli 31 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma
Hogs Haven Tyler Roman 31 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
NFL.com Cynthia Frelund 31 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The Score Staff 31 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
USA Today Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz 31 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Wolf Sports Dylan Chappine 31 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
Yahoo! Sports Eric Edholm 31 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Alpha Football Staff 30 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Bolt Beat Jason Reed 30 Mar Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
Dallas Morning News Calvin Watkins 30 Mar Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
Draft ID Harris Oates 30 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
ESPN Mike Tannenbaum 30 Mar Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
Football Nick Nick Barrett 30 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA Cole Strange, IOL, Tennessee-Chattanooga
Pro Football Network Dalton Miller 30 Mar Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
SleeperU Smitty 30 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
The Draft Network Brentley Weissman 30 Mar Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
The Huddle Cory Bonini 30 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Athlon Sports Bryan Fischer 29 Mar Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Chat Sports Tom Downey 29 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Draft Utopia Chris Ransom 29 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Nicholas Petit-Friere, OT, Ohio State Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma
NFL.com Bucky Brooks 29 Mar Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Pro Football Network James Fragoza 29 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Sports Talk Sam Teets 29 Mar Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor Logan Hall, IDL, Houston
The Huddle Report Brian Johannes 29 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The Sports Bank Paul Banks 29 Mar Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Walter Football Walter Cherepinsky 29 Mar Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech
Draft Countdown Brian Bosarge 28 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
DraftWire Luke Easterling 28 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M
Fantasy Pros Ryan Freedman 28 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Football Fan Spot Steven Lourie 28 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa
Full Press Coverage Braden Holecek 28 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Pro Football Focus Austin Gayle 28 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Sharp Football Analysis Ryan McCrystal 28 Mar George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
Sports Illustrated John Shipley 28 Mar Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
Sports Illustrated Zack Patraw 28 Mar Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Walter Football Charlie Campbell 28 Mar George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut
Comm Show Bomb Show TA 27 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Loaded Box Podcast Mikey Ostrowski 27 Mar Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson Quay Walker, LB, Georgia Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
Sports Illustrated Schuyler Callihan 27 Mar Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
Barstool Sports Matt Fitzgerald 26 Mar Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
DraftPlex Jason Pruett 26 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
New York Post Steve Serby 26 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Pro Football Network Cam Mellor 26 Mar Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
Tankathon Staff 26 Mar Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
The Game Day Marcus Mosher 26 Mar Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
CBS Sports Tom Fornelli 25 Mar Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
NBC Sports Boston Thor Nystrom 25 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Nick Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma Ed Ingram, IOL, Louisiana State
NFL.com Chad Reuter 25 Mar Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
Sporting News Vinnie Iyer 25 Mar Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
NFL Draft Guru Staff 24 Mar Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Pro Football Network Ian Cummings 24 Mar Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
USA Today Nate Davis 24 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Not surprisingly, the defensive backs are continuing their dominance in our fourth Database of the offseason. Of the 70 mock drafts we’ve sampled for this week’s Database, there are 50 of them that have the Vikings using the 12th overall pick to address the defensive backfield.

Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU is once again crushing the field this week, as he’s garnered 27 of a possible 70 selections this week. That’s more than double the next-highest number of selections this week. We do, however, have a new name in second place, as Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie has jumped into the #2 spot with 12 selections. Ahmad Gardner of Cincinnati, whose likelihood of being available at #12 seems to be decreasing significantly, has fallen all the way to six selections this week.

Rounding out our defensive back selections are Andrew Booth Jr. of Clemson, who is back this week after a couple of weeks’ absence. His name appears three times this week, while Kaiir Elam of Florida is mocked to the Vikings twice in this week’s Database.

Edge defenders continue to be the second-most mocked position for the Vikings, but it’s becoming a more and more distant second each week. This week sees edge rushers being mocked to the Vikings 10 times, with six of those going to Florida State star Jermaine Johnson II. Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis picks up three selections this week, while Georgia’s Travon Walker also makes a re-appearance in this week’s Database, jumping back in with one selection.

The offensive linemen are up to third place this week as far as positions go with four total selections. Those picks are evenly split between Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

Jordan Davis of Georgia continues to hold it down for interior defensive linemen, but his support seems to be dropping as well. He only appears three times in this week’s Database.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams picked up another vote of support, as he now appears twice in our Database. Rounding things out is Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, who maintains his one selection from last week.

Honestly, at this point the Vikings picking anything but a cornerback at #12 would be a significant upset. . .but there are still about three and a half weeks to go for this process to sort itself out, so we’ll see how things work out.

Here are our graphics for this week, starting with your donut chart for this week’s selections.

Usually if a player is getting less than 5% of the picks, I move them “off” the donut so that it can be clear which slice belongs to them.

Finally, our “Jell-o salad” graph for the week continues to show a larger and larger amount of purple dominating the selections this week. That’s the color we’ve chosen for the defensive backs in this year’s Database.

As always, you can embiggen both pictures by clicking on them in a cromulent manner, which should allow you to read them more easily.

That’s our Mock Draft Database for this week, ladies and gentlemen! We’ve only got three or four more of these to go and then the 2022 NFL Draft will officially be upon us.

