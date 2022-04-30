2022 NFL Draft Results: Minnesota Vikings select Ty Chandler

With the second of their two. . .for now. . .fifth-round picks, the Minnesota Vikings have gone out and selected a running back.

Ty Chandler Date of Birth: 12 May 1998 (23 years old) College: University of North Carolina Drafted: Round 5, #169 overall Height: 5’11” Weight: 205 pounds Twitter handle: @Channdler_35

With the 169th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have selected Ty Chandler, the running back from the University of North Carolina.

Chandler spent the early part of his college career at the University of Tennessee before entering the transfer portal and heading to Chapel Hill for his fifth season of eligibility. He participated in the East-West Shrine Game and put down a 4.38 40-yard dash during his workouts during the pre-draft process.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Chandler as the #19 running back in this year’s class. Here’s what Brugler had to say about Chandler:

A one-year starter at North Carolina, Chandler had a strong senior season in offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s RPO-based multiple scheme as he tried to fill the shoes of the departed Javonte Williams and Michael Carter. After four productive seasons at Tennessee (his 3,245 all-purpose yards rank top five in Volunteers’ history), he transferred to Chapel Hill for his final season and finished top three in the ACC in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Despite inconsistent vision and play strength, Chandler attacks holes with burst and tempo and then hits another gear to weave through the defense. He is experienced running routes and producing as a pass catcher, and his blocking should continue to get better. Overall, Chandler isn’t the most creative runner between the tackles, but he is a multi-dimensional back with above-average speed and solid contact balance. His versatility will be valued by NFL teams who ask a lot of their backs.

Chandler sounds like a pretty versatile back who might have an opportunity to crack the roster depending on how many running backs the Vikings keep around in 2022. We’ll have to see how the coaches use him

Welcome to Minnesota, Ty Chandler!