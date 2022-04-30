2022 NFL Draft Results: Minnesota Vikings select Vederian Lowe

With the first of what’s scheduled to be two sixth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have grabbed another offensive lineman, this one at the tackle spot.

Vederian Lowe Date of Birth: 17 April 1999 (23 years old) College: University of Illinois Drafted: Round 6, #184 overall Height: 6’4” Weight: 315 pounds Career accomplishments: Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (2020, 2021) Twitter handle: @VederianLowe

A two-time Honorable Mention in the Big Ten, he was a five-year starter for the Fighting Illini, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Lowe as the #16 offensive tackle in this year’s class. Here’s what Brugler had to say about Love:

A five-year starter at Illinois, Lowe has been a fixture at left tackle for the Illini in former offensive coordinator Tony Petersen’s zone-based scheme. Despite cycling through three different offensive coordinators and three different offensive line coaches over the last five years, he got better each season and proved his durability with the most starts in school history. Lowe is a mature, developed player with the footwork to adjust to targets in space and allow his long arms to work for him. His pad level can get away from him and he needs to be a more consistent leverage blocker. Overall, Lowe is an average athlete and tends to be over-reliant on his upper half, but he stays under control to square up defenders as a pass blocker or drive them in the run game. He is prepared to compete for an NFL backup job as a rookie.

While the Vikings are set as far as starters at the tackle spot, Love could have an opportunity to compete for a spot as the team’s swing tackle during Training Camp this preseason.

Welcome to Minnesota, Vederian Lowe!