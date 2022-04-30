2022 NFL Draft Trades: Minnesota Vikings make deal with Cleveland Browns

The Minnesota Vikings are not standing pat in the 2022 NFL Draft, as Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is making moves in order to help get the team in position to succeed.

Trade between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns Minnesota Vikings receive: #118 overall (CB Akayleb Evans) TEAM receive: #156 (fifth round), 2023 fourth-round pick For more on the Browns perspective on this trade, be sure to check out Dawgs By Nature.

The Vikings have made a trade with the Cleveland Browns to move up to spot #118 in this year’s Draft. With the selection, the Vikings have taken Missouri CB Akayleb Evans.

The deal sees the Vikings receiving pick #118 from the Browns in exchange for pick #156 (fifth-round pick) and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Vikings were slated to pick at #122 in the fourth round with their next selection, but they have since traded that pick away. We will have the terms of that deal as soon as we’re able.

We’ll continue tracking what the Vikings are doing in this year’s NFL Draft, and we hope that you’ll continue to follow along with us.