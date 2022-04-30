2022 NFL Draft Results: Minnesota Vikings select Jalen Nailor

With the second of their two sixth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have finally addressed the wide receiver position with a name from the B1G.

Jalen Nailor Date of Birth: 2 March 1999 (23 years old) College: Michigan State University Drafted: Round 6, #191 overall Height: 5’11” Weight: 185 pounds Twitter handle: @jalennailor

With the 191st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have selected Jalen Nailor, the wide receiver from Michigan State University

Nailor has had his share of injury issues during his time in East Lansing, but has shown himself to be productive when he’s healthy. He led the Big Ten in yards per catch (19.8) in 2020, but has missed games in every season he played in college with various injury issues.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Nailor as the #30 wide receiver in this year’s draft class. Here’s what Brugler has to say about Nailor:

A three-year starter at Michigan State, Nailor was an outside receiver in offensive coordinator Jay Johnson’s scheme. Injuries robbed him of consistent playing time in college, but he was a big-play threat when healthy (three receptions of 60-plus yards in the first half vs. Rutgers in 2021). As an athlete, Nailor is explosive with the natural balance and acceleration to create after the catch or make an impact as a returner. However, he lacks tempo and instincts as a route runner, and NFL quarterbacks will quickly lose trust in him unless he becomes more dependable. Overall, Nailor has the fluid athleticism that creates conflict for defenses, but he is more gadget weapon than polished receiver right now, and you have to be creative in the ways you get him touches. His lack of durability complicates his draft projection.

If Nailor can shake the injury bug, he has an opportunity to latch on with the Vikings. We’ll have to see what sorts of opportunities he gets in the preseason.

Welcome to Minnesota, Jalen Nailor!