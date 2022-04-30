2022 NFL Draft Results: Minnesota Vikings select Nick Muse

It took until their final selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Minnesota Vikings finally addressed the tight end position.

Nick Muse Date of Birth: 25 November 1998 (23 years old) College: University of South Carolina Drafted: Round 7, #227 overall Height: 6’4” Weight: 260 pounds Twitter handle: @NickMuse5

With the 227th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have selected Nick Muse, the tight end from the University of South Carolina.

Muse started his career at William and Mary, but transferred to South Carolina after his two years there. He tore an ACL in 2019 but bounced back to have a solid career for the Gamecocks. He is the younger brother of current Seattle Seahawks long snapper Tanner Muse.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Muse as the #30 tight end in this year’s class. Here’s what Brugler had to say about Muse:

Nicholas “Nick” Muse, who is the younger brother of NFL LB/S Tanner Muse, grew up in Belmont and attended South Point High. He was a four-sport athlete and led the team to the 2016 3A state title as a linebacker and tight end. A no star recruit, he committed to FCS William & Mary where he played two seasons. He transferred to South Carolina and was ruled eligible early in the 2019 season. He tore his ACL late in 2019, but finished top three on the team in receiving the last two years. Lined up inline and on the wing, Muse is a good sized, presentable target with plus foot-speed, but needs a runway to create separation as a route-runner. While he is a rugged blocker at the line of scrimmage and second level, his lack of length will leave him out-leveraged, especially on the edge. Overall, Muse is up and down as a blocker and needs to cut down on the drops, but he is a “make it” competitor with enough athleticism to compete for a backup role in the NFL.

Muse sounds like a bit of a developmental prospect, but given what the Vikings’ depth chart at tight end looks like, he might have the opportunity to surprise in Training Camp.

Welcome to Minnesota, Nick Muse!