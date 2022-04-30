2022 NFL Draft Trades: Minnesota Vikings make (another) deal with Las Vegas Raiders

The 2022 NFL Draft is winding down, but the Minnesota Vikings are staying active in moving around the board in hopes of getting the players they covet.

Trade between the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders Minnesota Vikings receive: #165 overall (fifth round), #169 (fifth round) TEAM receive: #126 (DT Neil Farrell) For more on the Raiders perspective on this trade, be sure to check out Silver and Black Pride.

The Vikings have made a second consecutive trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. This deal sees the Vikings trading Pick #126 overall. . .which they had literally just acquired from the Raiders in the previous trade. . .back to Las Vegas in exchange for a pair of fifth-round selections at #165 and #169 overall.

The Raiders then used the selection that was theirs in the first place to select LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell.

With that, the Vikings are now completely out of the fourth round and are next slated to select at #165 overall with the first of the two picks that they received from the Raiders in this trade.

Everyone got that? Good.

Things are getting a bit crazypants in Las Vegas for the Vikings and we are here for all of it. Whatever happens, we’ll be bringing it to you as soon as we’re able.